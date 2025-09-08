Cambodian Prime Minister congratulates new Thai counterpart

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has extended his warmest congratulations to Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as the 32nd Prime Minister of Thailand, expressing optimism for strengthened ties between the two neighboring nations, according to the Khmer Times.

In a formal message sent to Bangkok on September 7, Hun Manet hailed Anutin’s victory as “a reflection of the strong confidence in your leadership”, adding that he believed Thailand would “achieve greater progress” under his stewardship.

Highlighting the close geographical, historical, and cultural bonds between Cambodia and Thailand, Hun Manet underlined the importance of “peace, harmonious coexistence, and shared prosperity” for both peoples.

He expressed hope that the two governments could work together to improve relations, which have faced strains in recent years.

Hun Manet further pledged to work with Anutin to restore normalcy in bilateral relations, rebuild mutual trust, and transform the shared border “into one of peace, cooperation, development, and shared prosperity". — VNA/VNS