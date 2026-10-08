Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam reaches out to WHO after death of Russian lab worker

October 08, 2026 - 14:58
The Ministry of Health’s Department of Disease Control, which serves as Việt Nam’s national focal point under the International Health Regulations (IHR), has contacted the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in the country to verify reports that a lab worker in Russia's Irkutsk region died of pneumonia of unknown cause.

 

The bacterium Yersinia pestis causes plague, with bubonic plague being the most common form. Photo: US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

HÀ NỘI - The Ministry of Health’s Department of Disease Control, which serves as Việt Nam’s national focal point under the International Health Regulations (IHR), has contacted the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in the country to verify reports that a lab worker in Russia's Irkutsk region died of pneumonia of unknown cause.

The WHO said on October 7 that it is closely monitoring the situation and engaging with the relevant authorities.

The worker, employed at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, died on October 2 after being hospitalised with severe pneumonia.

Russian health authorities told the WHO that no recent plague cases have been recorded in Irkutsk.

Russia has conducted an epidemiological investigation and put prevention and control measures in place, authorities said. Contacts of the deceased have been identified for medical monitoring and testing.

No high-risk pathogens were found among the contacts, and medical monitoring of all of them has finished, the WHO said.

The WHO is continuing to work with Russian authorities to verify media reports and gather more information to assess any implications for international public health.

The department said it will keep working with the WHO to monitor the situation, assess risks and promptly take disease prevention and control measures as needed.

It urged residents to stay calm and follow updates from the ministry and official health authorities, and not to panic over, or share unverified information about the disease.

The ministry also advised keeping the environment clean and controlling rodents and fleas. Residents should avoid touching, catching or handling sick or unusually dead rodents without proper protection.

Those who may have been exposed to suspected sources of infection, or have travelled to outbreak areas, should seek immediate medical care if they develop sudden high fever, painful swollen lymph nodes, cough, chest pain or difficulty breathing. They should not take antibiotics without medical advice.

The department said it will keep updating the situation, assessing risks and providing timely, transparent information to help residents protect themselves and their communities. VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City builds ecosystem to attract, retain elite talent in key strategic fields

HCM City is developing a comprehensive ecosystem to attract and retain high-quality talent in key strategic fields such as high-tech agriculture, biotechnology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and project management, recognising that competitive salaries alone are no longer enough to lure or keep experts in areas critical to the city’s development.
Society

Fire at Motorcycle garage kills 2

Eight minutes after receiving the report, firefighting and rescue forces arrived at the scene. By then, the fire had intensified, generating significant smoke and toxic fumes.
Society

Việt Nam seeks joint solutions for education in digital era

Việt Nam wants to access the world’s knowledge, technologies and good models, but cooperation should not stop at receiving solutions that already exist. Through these connections, partners can jointly research, develop and test solutions that are better suited to Việt Nam’s practical conditions, said Nguyễn Thu Thủy, General Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Education and Training.
Society

Bắc Ninh City celebrates new chapter while preserving Kinh Bắc cultural roots

Held by the Bắc Ninh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee to celebrate the establishment of Bắc Ninh City and its receipt of the first-class Labour Order, the programme highlighted the historical, cultural and revolutionary traditions of the Kinh Bắc region while expressing aspirations for the city’s development in a new era.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom