Authorities urge swift delivery of resettlement sites for North–South high-speed rail

THANH HÓA — Authorities in Thanh Hóa Province have directed relevant agencies to expedite the construction of 39 resettlement sites designated for households displaced by the North–South High-Speed Railway project.

To date, only eight sites across four communes have been completed and handed over to residents. The remaining 31 sites spanning 15 communes and wards are still underway, prompting officials to instruct investors and contractors to accelerate construction to meet project deadlines.

In Thắng Lợi Commune, a 4.7-km railway segment affects 147 households. To facilitate land clearance and rehouse residents, the commune People's Committee developed two resettlement areas: the 2.7-ha Đồng Cồn Quyết site in Đại Đồng Village and the 6.7-ha Đồng Cửa site in Con Cuông 2 Village.

Both developments are now essentially complete. At the Đồng Cửa site, construction crews are putting the final touches on remaining infrastructure components to ensure handover to the project developer within the coming days.

With core structural work largely wrapped up, contractors have shifted their workforce to round-the-clock operations to meet scheduled handover targets.

Nguyễn Thăng, director of MIB Joint Stock Company, said that since breaking ground earlier this year, the company had mobilised all necessary equipment, machinery, and personnel. Despite severe weather disruptions and fluctuating material prices, the contractor managed to keep construction on track.

To date, the resettlement site’s essential infrastructure—including paved roadways, sidewalks, drainage, and related amenities—is fully completed. The contractor is now finalising handover procedures with the project developer. Meanwhile, the Cồn Quyết resettlement site was officially transferred to local authorities on September 10.

According to the Thanh Hóa Department of Construction, the 95-km provincial stretch of the North–South High-Speed Railway traverses 19 communes and wards, requiring the relocation and resettlement of more than 2,000 households.

The project entails acquiring over 572ha of land across the province, consisting of 91.56ha of residential land and approximately 481ha of agricultural and other land categories. VNS