Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Authorities urge swift delivery of resettlement sites for North–South high-speed rail

October 08, 2026 - 11:11
To date, the new resettlement area has been officially completed, including roads, sidewalks, asphalt paving, and other infrastructure components, and the company is currently processing the handover procedures to the project owner.

 

The contractors constructing the resettlement area in Thắng Lợi Commune is concentrating manpower and resources to accelerate progress. Photo baoxaydung.vn

THANH HÓA — Authorities in Thanh Hóa Province have directed relevant agencies to expedite the construction of 39 resettlement sites designated for households displaced by the North–South High-Speed Railway project.

To date, only eight sites across four communes have been completed and handed over to residents. The remaining 31 sites spanning 15 communes and wards are still underway, prompting officials to instruct investors and contractors to accelerate construction to meet project deadlines.

In Thắng Lợi Commune, a 4.7-km railway segment affects 147 households. To facilitate land clearance and rehouse residents, the commune People's Committee developed two resettlement areas: the 2.7-ha Đồng Cồn Quyết site in Đại Đồng Village and the 6.7-ha Đồng Cửa site in Con Cuông 2 Village.

Both developments are now essentially complete. At the Đồng Cửa site, construction crews are putting the final touches on remaining infrastructure components to ensure handover to the project developer within the coming days.

With core structural work largely wrapped up, contractors have shifted their workforce to round-the-clock operations to meet scheduled handover targets.

Nguyễn Thăng, director of MIB Joint Stock Company, said that since breaking ground earlier this year, the company had mobilised all necessary equipment, machinery, and personnel. Despite severe weather disruptions and fluctuating material prices, the contractor managed to keep construction on track.

To date, the resettlement site’s essential infrastructure—including paved roadways, sidewalks, drainage, and related amenities—is fully completed. The contractor is now finalising handover procedures with the project developer. Meanwhile, the Cồn Quyết resettlement site was officially transferred to local authorities on September 10.

According to the Thanh Hóa Department of Construction, the 95-km provincial stretch of the North–South High-Speed Railway traverses 19 communes and wards, requiring the relocation and resettlement of more than 2,000 households.

The project entails acquiring over 572ha of land across the province, consisting of 91.56ha of residential land and approximately 481ha of agricultural and other land categories. VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City builds ecosystem to attract, retain elite talent in key strategic fields

HCM City is developing a comprehensive ecosystem to attract and retain high-quality talent in key strategic fields such as high-tech agriculture, biotechnology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and project management, recognising that competitive salaries alone are no longer enough to lure or keep experts in areas critical to the city’s development.
Society

Fire at Motorcycle garage kills 2

Eight minutes after receiving the report, firefighting and rescue forces arrived at the scene. By then, the fire had intensified, generating significant smoke and toxic fumes.
Society

Việt Nam seeks joint solutions for education in digital era

Việt Nam wants to access the world’s knowledge, technologies and good models, but cooperation should not stop at receiving solutions that already exist. Through these connections, partners can jointly research, develop and test solutions that are better suited to Việt Nam’s practical conditions, said Nguyễn Thu Thủy, General Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Education and Training.
Society

Bắc Ninh City celebrates new chapter while preserving Kinh Bắc cultural roots

Held by the Bắc Ninh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee to celebrate the establishment of Bắc Ninh City and its receipt of the first-class Labour Order, the programme highlighted the historical, cultural and revolutionary traditions of the Kinh Bắc region while expressing aspirations for the city’s development in a new era.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom