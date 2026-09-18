Artworks urged to become cultural ambassadors of Bắc Ninh

BẮC NINH — Every literary and artistic work should become a “cultural ambassador”, helping spread Bắc Ninh’s soft power as the province pursues its goal of becoming a heritage city, a creative cultural hub and a new growth pole in the capital region.

Đỗ Hồng Quân, Vice President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Union of Literature and Arts Associations , made the remarks while attending the first Congress of the Bắc Ninh Province’s Association of Literature and Arts for the 2026-31 term.

Held under the theme “Solidarity, Democracy, Innovation and Development”, the congress marked a new stage in the development of the province’s literary and artistic community following the merger of Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang provinces.

It also set out orientations for building a strong association, promoting the cultural values of the Kinh Bắc region, encouraging literary and artistic creativity, and effectively implementing Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on cultural development in the new period.

Kinh Bắc is a name for a large area in northern Việt Nam, covering the provinces of Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang.

The provincial Association of Literature and Arts should continue to renew its operating methods and strengthen its role as a common home for artists and writers, while encouraging the creation of works of high artistic and ideological value that help preserve cultural identity and promote the land and people of Kinh Bắc.

At the congress, Quân and Nguyễn Thị Hà, Chairwoman of the province's Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, acknowledged the achievements made by the association in recent years.

They stressed that the merger of the two provinces had not only expanded the space for socio-economic development but also created a unified Kinh Bắc cultural space, providing favourable conditions for artists and writers to inherit and promote distinctive cultural values while creating works of high artistic and ideological quality.

Following the merger, Bắc Ninh Province boasts a rich system of cultural heritage, including numerous UNESCO-recognised heritage sites, as well as thousands of historical and cultural relics, festivals, traditional craft villages and modern industrial spaces.

The interaction between tradition and modernity provides a rich source of inspiration for literary and artistic creation.

The association should also translate the Party’s cultural development policies into substantive, in-depth creative programmes, encouraging artists and writers to engage closely with real life and visit heritage areas, craft villages, industrial parks, ethnic communities and localities undergoing transformation to discover and portray emerging values in contemporary life.

At the same time, greater attention should be paid to nurturing young creative talent and creating a favourable environment for the next generation of artists and writers to develop their abilities and produce works of lasting value.

These efforts will contribute to building an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity and making culture an important resource for sustainable development.

For the 2026-31 term, the provincial Association of Literature and Arts will continue to effectively implement the Party’s resolutions on culture, literature and the arts, with a focus on Politburo Resolution No. 80 on developing Vietnamese culture in the new period.

The association will focus on strengthening its organisation and its role as a common home for the province’s artists and writers; encouraging the creation of works with strong ideological and artistic value; and vividly reflecting the province’s renewal and development.

It will also contribute to preserving and promoting the cultural values of Kinh Bắc and building Bắc Ninh into a heritage city and centrally governed city.

The association currently has 557 members across eight specialised fields, forming the core creative force documenting local life and preserving and promoting the cultural identity of Kinh Bắc.

During the 2020-26 period, artists and writers in the province produced numerous works that won regional and national awards. — VNS