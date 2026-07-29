Gia Lai launches ‘Year of Quantum 2026’ to promote future technologies

GIA LAI – Gia Lai Year of Quantum 2026 under the theme “Sign of the Times” officially launched in the central province of Gia Lai on Tuesday night.

Addressing an audience of approximately 1,000 guests, Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, Phạm Anh Tuấn, emphasised the profound significance behind the theme.

“The time has come not because all conditions are perfectly met, but because this is the moment we must take action. We must begin our preparations today to ensure we do not miss the opportunities of the future,” he said.

The year 1925 marked the birth of quantum mechanics, ushering in one of the greatest scientific revolutions in human history. A century later, achievements built upon the foundations of quantum science have become integral to almost every aspect of modern life, from semiconductors, lasers, and microelectronics to telecommunications and smart devices.

Nowadays, alongside Artificial Intelligence, semiconductor technology, and Big Data, quantum technology is emerging as a strategic pillar, creating new competitive advantages for nations worldwide.

In Việt Nam, Politburo’s Resolution No 57 has identified science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as the primary drivers for the country’s rapid and sustainable development in this new era.

“For Gia Lai, embracing quantum technology is not about chasing a trend. Rather, it is a strategic decision to prepare our human resources, research capabilities, and partnership networks in advance, enabling us to proactively engage with the technologies that will define the future,” said Tuấn.

According to the provincial leader, over the past two decades, driven by the dedication of Professor Trần Thanh Vân, Professor Lê Kim Ngọc, and the international scientific community, the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) has become a global hub for world-leading scientists. Their efforts have established Gia Lai as a prominent destination for international scientific exchange.

“This legacy serves as the foundation for today’s launch of the Gia Lai Year of Quantum 2026. Through this initiative, we aim to spread the spirit of science, bridge knowledge gaps, foster innovation, and progressively build a robust local science and technology ecosystem,” he said.

“From international scientific conferences to quantum literacy programmes, Gia Lai is taking steady steps to bring science closer to schools, businesses, and the entire community."

To realise these goals, Tuấn said, the province will focus on five key pillars: developing high-quality human resources, enhancing research and innovation infrastructure, creating a favourable environment for innovation, adopting an enterprise-centric approach, and expanding international cooperation.

Within the framework of the event, domestic and international experts shared diverse perspectives on quantum technology trends, as well as opportunities for cooperation in research, training, and technology application for sustainable development.

“Today, at the launch of Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026, I believe the moment has arrived. The direction from the Central Government is crystal clear: Resolution 57 has defined science and technology as a strategic breakthrough, with quantum technology designated as a top national priority,” said Dr. Lương Quang, Director of Research and Development at VNQuantum, co-organiser of the Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026 alongside the province and National Innovation Center (NIC).

“We now possess opportunities for international cooperation that previously would have taken years to cultivate. We have a vanguard of Vietnamese experts at the global forefront, ready to return and contribute to their homeland. We have a network of domestic enterprises and investors who are beginning to immerse themselves in this field.

“The institutions are ready, the people are ready, and the network is ready. Only one thing remains: our decision to embark on this 'quantum vessel.'

“We have the opportunity to set sail into the 'blue ocean'—an unexplored territory, full of turbulence and unknowns. Yet, it is precisely that sea that leads to greatness. Alternatively, we can remain on shore, doing what is familiar and safe, but staying forever trapped in an obsolete reality. The choice is ours," said Quang.

On this occasion, the locality and various domestic and international partners exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) regarding research, training, technology transfer, and the development of a quantum ecosystem.

Hackathon on quantum computing awards

At the ceremony, the organisers also announced winners of the International Hackathon on Quantum Computing for Social Good (QC4SG 2026) which began on July 24. From more than 400 domestic and international applications, the organisers selected 250 participants for a training programme and 26 teams for the final round. One first prize, two second prizes, two third prizes, and three consolation prizes were awarded to the most outstanding teams.

In addition to the competition prizes, four teams with standout projects were selected by the NIC to join an incubation and startup acceleration programme. Each team received a support package valued at over VNĐ500 million (nearly $19,000), which includes intensive mentoring, investment networking, pilot support, workspace, technology scholarships, and opportunities to participate in international innovation programmes.

Simultaneously, Nam A Bank, the provincial Young Entrepreneurs Association, and Quy Nhơn University announced their intention to partner with and support potential projects in their continued refinement and development following the competition. VNS