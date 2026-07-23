Coast Guard mission inspects southern waters, meets with Côn Đảo islanders

HCM CITY — A high-level delegation from the Coast Guard called on local authorities, armed forces units, and local people on Côn Đảo Island off HCM City on Wednesday.

The visit, led by Major General Trần Văn Xuân, vice political commissar of the Coast Guard, was part of a survey mission to assess the law enforcement situation in coastal areas and islands in the south-central region.

The delegation included Major General Bế Hải Triều, director of the mass mobilisation department of the Việt Nam People’s Army’s general department of politics, members of party committees, people’s councils, people’s committees, Fatherland Front committees, and various departments in Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, Đồng Tháp, and Vĩnh Long provinces.

The visit was meant to strengthen coordination and exchange of information between the Coast Guard and authorities, armed forces, and the public in coastal regions, and gather data to advise authorities on managing the country’s maritime sovereignty and security and safety at sea.

Beginning their itinerary in Côn Đảo, the delegation laid flowers and offered incense at Hàng Dương Cemetery and Côn Đảo Temple to commemorate heroic martyrs and revolutionary soldiers.

They also paid tribute at the tombs of prominent patriots and visited the Côn Đảo Prison Special National Relic Site.

During a working session with local authorities, Xuân praised Côn Đảo's achievements in socio-economic development, national defence, and public security.

Highlighting its strategic location, he expressed hope that local authorities would continue to facilitate the operations of Flotilla 33 belonging to the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in safeguarding maritime sovereignty and security.

The visitors presented gifts to more than 200 local authorities, troops, policy beneficiary families, fishermen, disadvantaged students, and members of the Women's Union.

On the same day, an inspection team from the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command inspected fishing vessels operating and anchored in Bến Đầm Bay.

The inspections focused on fishing documentation, operation of vessel monitoring system their (VMS) and maritime safety equipment, and compliance with fisheries regulations.

Coast Guard personnel briefed fishermen on the Fisheries Law and the Việt Nam Coast Guard Law, called on them to comply with VMS requirements, avoid illegal fishing in foreign waters, and assist in search and rescue operations.

The efforts form part of Việt Nam's campaign to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and have the European Commission's "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese seafood lifted.

The mission is being carried out under the joint mass mobilisation programme "Coast Guard accompanies fishermen" for the 2026–30 period, building on the results of similar surveys conducted in 2025.

After completing the Côn Đảo leg of the mission, Vessel CSB 8001 will carry the delegation to survey the waters around the Phú Quý Special Administrative Zone.

The remaining itinerary includes a flag-raising ceremony at the Phú Quý Island Flagpole, calls on military personnel and local residents on Phú Quý, a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of the martyrs of the "Numberless Ships" at Vũng Rô, and inspections of maritime militia units on duty in Khánh Hòa Province. — VNS