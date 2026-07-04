Hải Phòng deploys radar system to steer fishing vessels to safety ahead of Storm Maysak

HẢI PHÒNG — The northern port city of Hải Phòng has intensified preparations for Storm Maysak, using a coastal radar system on Bạch Long Vĩ special zone to track fishing vessels and help guide them to safe harbour, while mobilising thousands of personnel and suspending maritime activities as the storm approaches.

According to the Civil Defence Command of Bạch Long Vĩ, winds reached Level 7–8, with gusts of Level 9, by 9 am on July 4. At the island's harbour, 136 vessels carrying 441 crew members were safely sheltered. Authorities confirmed that no fishing boats remained within a 15-nautical-mile radius of the island and that all anchored vessels had been secured.

The local Border Guard has been providing continuous updates on the storm's trajectory and urging vessels still at sea to seek shelter. Fishermen have also been instructed to reinforce moorings and prepare to move smaller boats ashore if needed.

Across the island, local authorities and residents have strengthened homes, protected crops and livestock, and readied evacuation plans for vulnerable areas.

Radar Station 490 has played a central role in the island's storm response. Working with the Border Guard, the local Economic Office and the hydro-meteorological station, the facility has been monitoring vessel movements and weather conditions around the clock. The radar system is being used to track ships near the island, detect boats still operating at sea and provide timely navigation support to ensure they reach shelter safely.

Two emergency command centres remain on 24-hour duty, ready to deploy search and rescue forces whenever necessary.

Citywide, Hải Phòng has imposed restrictions on activities in rivermouths, estuaries and coastal waters. Since 4pm on July 3, tourist boats and fishing vessels have been banned from leaving port, while tourism and recreational activities at sea and on islands, as well as offshore fishing and aquaculture, have been temporarily suspended.

The municipal Military Command has placed all units on full alert, deploying 15,427 officers and soldiers backed by 280 vehicles, including trucks, armoured vehicles, ships and boats. An additional 1,445 personnel and 73 vehicles are on standby for reinforcement if required.

The Hải Phòng Department of Public Security has mobilised 830 officers, including 10 rapid-response teams, to maintain public order and protect lives and property. Authorities are also inspecting dykes and irrigation systems while preparing drainage and flood-control measures under the "four-on-the-spot" emergency response strategy.

According to the Hải Phòng Border Guard Command, by 6 am on July 4, authorities had established contact with all 1,626 vessels carrying 4,441 crew members. Of these, 1,617 vessels with 4,433 crew members had reached safe anchorage, while the remaining two fishing boats carrying eight fishermen were expected to dock shortly.

Authorities confirmed that no vessels had lost contact or remained in hazardous waters. All 155 floating aquaculture facilities with 226 workers and three offshore watch stations staffed by six personnel had also been secured.

Hải Phòng will maintain round-the-clock monitoring of Storm Maysak, continuously updating forecasts and directing local authorities to implement response measures aimed at minimising the storm's impact. — VNA/VNS