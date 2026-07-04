Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng brace as Typhoon Maysak nears

HẢI PHÒNG/QUẢNG NINH — The northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng City have rushed to evacuate residents, recall boats to port and stockpile essentials as Typhoon Maysak approached, with landfall expected around midday or evening on Saturday.

In Quảng Ninh Province, provincial vice chairman Nguyễn Văn Công inspected preparations in Móng Cái 1 ward, ordering close monitoring of the storm’s track, checks of dikes and power safety, and readiness of police and military search-and-rescue units.

Móng Cái 1 has deployed more than 500 responders and is guiding residents to secure homes and anchor vessels. Of 485 local boats, owners were told to shelter at Mũi Ngọc, Núi Đỏ port, Hải Xuân Pagoda and Trà Cổ Church piers; 268 vessels from other provinces have also taken refuge.

Authorities are reinforcing 396 aquaculture rafts, monitoring more than 500 hectares of seasonal crops, and preparing to relocate residents from 86 vulnerable houses sheltering 258 people. The ward’s 25.1km dike network has been reinforced to withstand a level-9 storm with a 5 per cent tide.

Hải Phòng’s Department of Industry and Trade said on Saturday that emergency stocks were already in place, including 573 tonnes of rice, more than 1.66 million packs of instant noodles, over 131,000 litres of bottled water and major fuel reserves, about 9.49 million litres of gasoline and 18.2 million litres of diesel. Twenty-six businesses are rotating inventories and stand ready to replenish supplies as needed.

From 4pm on Friday, Hải Phòng suspended tourist and fishing vessels from going to sea and halted coastal tourism and aquaculture activities. All boats were ordered to seek shelter by 7pm and were prohibited from returning to sea amid high winds and waves.

Power utility units are inspecting grids and substations to ensure stable electricity supply for essential services, while mining and other high-risk sites are subject to tighter checks and may be suspended where flash floods or landslides pose a risk.

In Cát Hải, a patrol team evacuated a pregnant woman from Cát Bà to the mainland for emergency care after her water broke.

Border guards remain on high alert, assisting residents to reinforce homes and securing anchorages. — VNS