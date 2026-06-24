Power banks must be kept in carry-ons during flights from July

HÀ NỘI — Passengers travelling on flights in Việt Nam will be required to keep power banks in their carry-on baggage from July 1, 2026, under new regulations aimed at enhancing aviation safety and preventing onboard fires caused by lithium batteries.

The new directive, issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV), stipulates that each passenger may carry no more than two power banks on a flight.

The measure implements updated guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the safe transport of dangerous goods by air.

Per the directive, power banks containing lithium metal batteries must have a lithium content of no more than two grams, while those using lithium-ion batteries must not exceed a rated energy capacity of 100 watt-hours (Wh).

Power banks with capacities above 100Wh but not exceeding 160Wh may still be transported, but only with prior approval from the airline operator.

Passengers are also prohibited from recharging power banks during flights or using them to charge other electronic devices onboard. The devices must be removed from carry-on bags and placed in a visible location throughout the flight.

To prevent short circuits, passengers are required to protect power banks individually by keeping them in their original retail packaging, insulating exposed terminals with tape, or placing each unit in a separate plastic bag or protective pouch.

The CAAV has instructed airlines to step up communications to ensure passengers are fully informed of the new requirements before travelling. — VNS