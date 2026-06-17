British boarding school model prepares students for life beyond exams

HCM CITY — The values and educational philosophy behind Britain's long-established boarding school tradition were highlighted at the event "The Boarding School Formula" held in HCM City on June 16, where educators and diplomats discussed how schools can better prepare students for a rapidly changing world.

Speaking at the event, Tom Scully, Chief Operating Officer of Ardingly College UK, raised a question that is becoming increasingly relevant to parents and educators worldwide: "How do we prepare young people not just for exams, but for life?"

"Today, success is no longer defined only by grades or university offers, though these remain of paramount importance to students and parents. It is defined by something broader: the ability to think independently, lead with confidence, adapt in a rapidly changing world, and understand one's place in both a local and global community," he said.

Alexandra Smith, British Consul General in HCM City, said British education has long been recognised internationally for nurturing qualities such as resilience, creativity, fairness and independent thinking.

"A British education nurtures not just the mind, but the whole individual – encouraging sport, the arts, leadership and community spirit," she said. "It is about balance, becoming well-rounded, adaptable and ready for the opportunities of a globalised world."

Smith said the collaboration between Khôi Nguyên Investment Holding Group and Ardingly College brings to Việt Nam not only the academic rigour of a leading British independent school, but also its values, ethos and holistic approach to education.

"Ardingly College also brings the British boarding school tradition to Lào Cai Province. Boarding is more than providing accommodation for students; it offers a vibrant community that fosters independence, resilience, responsibility and a truly global outlook," she said.

She noted that Ardingly College Vietnam offers both bilingual and international pathways, including IGCSE and A-Level qualifications, enabling students to benefit from a globally recognised education while maintaining strong connections to Việt Nam's national identity and academic foundation.

According to speakers, many Vietnamese families are increasingly choosing high-quality domestic education over overseas study, seeking international-standard learning closer to home amid growing global uncertainties.

Speakers also shared the educational philosophy, core values and nurturing approach of Ardingly College, one of Britain's long-established boarding schools with more than 168 years of heritage, alongside the long-term vision of Ardingly College Vietnam to uphold and further develop the legacy of British boarding education in Việt Nam.

They highlighted the growing need to equip Generation Z with stronger life skills. While today's students enjoy unprecedented access to technology and information, many face challenges related to independence, social engagement and real-world problem-solving.

Against this backdrop, Craig Lewis, Principal of Ardingly College Vietnam, said Việt Nam's rapid development is creating an urgent need for globally minded graduates with strong leadership capabilities.

"Việt Nam's middle class is growing. Its ASEAN ambitions are real. English-fluent, globally minded graduates are urgently needed. But ambition without leadership to carry it will only go so far," he said.

At Ardingly College Vietnam in Lào Cai Province, the boarding model is designed to be more than student accommodation. It serves as a structured environment where students live, learn and develop within a supportive community, with particular emphasis placed on physical, emotional and social wellbeing through a comprehensive pastoral care system.

Jamie Large, Director of Ardingly College International Limited, said leading British boarding schools aim to develop future thinkers and leaders by nurturing not only academic excellence but also character and resilience.

"This is what at Ardingly College we call being 'World Ready'," he said. — VNS