Thousands of residents get free health screenings for World Health Day

HÀ NỘI — More than 5,000 residents in the capital have been provided with free medical check-ups and screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as part of the “Public Health Day 2026” event.

The programme, themed “Proactive Disease Prevention for a Healthier Việt Nam,” was organised by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in response to World Health Day on April 5.

The initiative focused on the early detection of high-burden conditions in Việt Nam, including cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, metabolic disorders, and cancer—the leading causes of mortality and healthcare costs in the country.

Participants received in-depth consultations from specialists to ensure any detected abnormalities were met with immediate medical guidance.

Health experts at the event noted that the burden of NCDs in Việt Nam remains significant, accounting for a large percentage of total deaths.

Events like Public Health Day aim to raise community awareness and encourage citizens to take a proactive approach to their health rather than seeking care only when symptoms become severe.

A key highlight of this year’s programme was the integration of cutting-edge medical technologies.

Supported by the Việt Nam Young Physicians Association, the screening process utilised artificial intelligence (AI) in imaging diagnostics.

Specifically, AI-powered software was used to analyse chest X-rays and other tests to detect early signs of respiratory diseases and lung nodules, which are often missed in traditional screenings.

The MoH has been increasingly promoting digital transformation as a cornerstone of a sustainable healthcare system.

Atul Tandon, chairman and general director of AstraZeneca Việt Nam, a strategic partner of the programme, said the marriage of medical science and digital solutions is essential for timely intervention.

“Early detection not only saves lives but also significantly reduces the long-term economic burden on both families and the national health budget.”

The event is part of a broader, comprehensive cooperation agreement between the MoH and international partners to improve the management of NCDs and promote clinical research in Việt Nam.

Notable previous successes include the CAREME programme, which has screened hundreds of thousands of people for cardiovascular and renal health since 2022.

Furthermore, the implementation of AI software like qXR at major facilities such as Bạch Mai Hospital has already set a precedent for high-tech cancer screening.

These initiatives reflect the country's commitment to shifting its healthcare model from passive treatment to a proactive, technology-driven prevention strategy.

By expanding access to quality healthcare services and promoting smart medical infrastructure, the ministry aims to ensure a healthier and more resilient population in the face of evolving public health challenges. — VNS