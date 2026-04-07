HCM City to hold design contest for expressway interchange

HCM CITY — HCM City has approved a design competition for the primary overpass and flyover at the intersection of the HCM City–Long Thành–Dầu Giây Expressway and Ring Road 3.

It is meant to identify an optimal, modern and distinctive architectural solution that will serve as a landmark gateway in the city’s east.

This key component of the Cát Lái-Phú Hữu inter-port road project will span some 5.9km, starting from Nguyễn Thị Định Street and passing through Cát Lái and Long Trường wards.

According to the city portal, its technical scope will include the Bà Cua Bridge, two parallel structures with a total of 10 lanes; the Phú Hữu Port to SP-ITC Port segment: a four-lane elevated roadway with integrated at-grade connections; and SP-ITC to Expressway interchange segment with a six-lane viaduct.

While the existing "double trumpet" configuration between the two expressways will be maintained, new ramps will be added to link the inter-port road.

This is specifically designed to accelerate vehicle dispersal from the port areas and reduce the concentration of heavy trucks on inner-city routes.

The HCM City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority will organise the design competition.

Participating consulting firms must demonstrate experience in designing grade I or II transport works.

The jury will consist of experts in architecture, planning and transport.

The winning design will guide the final implementation of the project to enhance connectivity in the Cát Lái port area.

To cost VNĐ8.78 trillion (US$351 million), the inter-port road is slated to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2026 and expected to be completed within two years.

Once operational, it will alleviate traffic pressure on major axes such as Nguyễn Thị Định, Nguyễn Duy Trinh, Ring Road No 2, and the Hà Nội Highway.

By keeping container trucks out of the inner city, the development is expected to resolve chronic traffic congestion in the city's eastern innovation hub. — VNS