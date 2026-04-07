Motorbike emissions testing to begin in Hà Nội, HCM City from July 2027

HÀ NỘI — Motorbike and moped owners in Việt Nam now have a clear path to cleaner rides, after the Prime Minister approved a roadmap to implement the National Technical Regulation on vehicle emissions from July next year.

The PM’s Decision No 13/2026/QĐ-TTg stipulates that emissions testing for motorcycles and mopeds will begin in Hà Nội and HCM City on July 1, 2027. The policy will extend to other centrally governed cities from July 1, 2028 and to the remaining provinces from July 1, 2030, although localities may introduce the measures earlier depending on conditions.

Emission standards will be applied according to the year of manufacture or import. Motorbikes manufactured or imported before 2008 must meet level 1 standards, and those from 2008 to 2016 must meet level 2. Level 3 standards will apply to motorbikes manufactured or imported between 2017 and June 30, 2026, while level 4 will apply to units from July 1, 2026 onwards.

For mopeds, level 1 standards apply to units made or imported before 2016, level 2 for those from 2017 to 30 June 2027, and level 4 for mopeds from July 1, 2027.

From January 1, 2028, all motorcycles and mopeds operating in Hà Nội and HCM City must meet at least level 2 emission standards. Vehicles entering designated low-emission zones in Hà Nội, as defined by the Capital Law, must comply with standards set by resolutions of the municipal People’s Council. — VNS