Nationwide blood donation drive draws strong response across localities

HÀ NỘI Localities across Việt Nam on Tuesday launched activities marking the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day and National Health Day, drawing strong public participation.

In Cà Mau Province, the campaign attracted thousands of volunteers, with more than 5,000 people registering since the beginning of 2026 and over 4,100 units of blood collected. Nearly 400 units were donated at the launch ceremony alone.

In Quảng Ngãi, the provincial Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation reported that more than 21,500 units of blood were collected in 2025, helping meet the demand for emergency care and treatment at local healthcare facilities. Notably, in the first quarter of 2026 alone, the province collected nearly 7,000 units of blood, demonstrating the strong spirit of solidarity and community-mindedness among local residents.

Meanwhile, in Phú Thọ, this year’s campaign drew around 800 registered volunteers, with organisers receiving 600 units of qualified blood by the end of the programme. VNS