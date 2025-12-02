Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Vietnamese Embassy in France launches fundraising drive for storm-affected communities

December 02, 2025 - 10:49
Vietnamese Ambassador Đinh Toàn Thắng conveyed the November 13 call from the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee urging the Vietnamese community at home and abroad to uphold the nation’s tradition of solidarity and mutual support.

 

Vietnamese Ambassador Đinh Toàn Thắng raises fund supporting residents suffered historic flood in central and Central Highlands provinces. VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — The Vietnamese Embassy in France on December 1 held a fundraising ceremony in support of residents in central and Central Highlands provinces which have suffered severe losses from storms and prolonged flooding since early November.

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Đinh Toàn Thắng conveyed the November 13 call from the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee urging the Vietnamese community at home and abroad to uphold the nation’s tradition of solidarity and mutual support.

He noted that the successive storms and floods have inflicted heavy damage on central and Central Highlands localities at a time when the country is striving to recover and sustain socio-economic development, placing additional burdens on local authorities and residents.

The ambassador stressed that while natural disasters may destroy homes and crops, they cannot diminish the compassion and solidarity that have long been the strength of the Vietnamese people. He expressed confidence that contributions from the Vietnamese community in France will help bring comfort and hope to affected families.

Thắng also thanked the staffs of Vietnamese representative agencies in France for their timely response and responsibility, emphasising that the campaign reflects not only support for disaster-hit communities but also the enduring spirit of solidarity among Vietnamese people worldwide. VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Two massacres survivors win Rhee Yeunghui Prize

Two survivors who lived through massacres carried out by Korean soldiers in 1968 in the former Quảng Nam Province (now merged with Đà Nẵng City) have been awarded the Rhee Yeunghui Prize in its 13th edition.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom