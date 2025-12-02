Vietnamese Embassy in France launches fundraising drive for storm-affected communities

PARIS — The Vietnamese Embassy in France on December 1 held a fundraising ceremony in support of residents in central and Central Highlands provinces which have suffered severe losses from storms and prolonged flooding since early November.

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Đinh Toàn Thắng conveyed the November 13 call from the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee urging the Vietnamese community at home and abroad to uphold the nation’s tradition of solidarity and mutual support.

He noted that the successive storms and floods have inflicted heavy damage on central and Central Highlands localities at a time when the country is striving to recover and sustain socio-economic development, placing additional burdens on local authorities and residents.

The ambassador stressed that while natural disasters may destroy homes and crops, they cannot diminish the compassion and solidarity that have long been the strength of the Vietnamese people. He expressed confidence that contributions from the Vietnamese community in France will help bring comfort and hope to affected families.

Thắng also thanked the staffs of Vietnamese representative agencies in France for their timely response and responsibility, emphasising that the campaign reflects not only support for disaster-hit communities but also the enduring spirit of solidarity among Vietnamese people worldwide. VNA/VNS