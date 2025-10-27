Cerebral palsy boy walks independently after pioneering surgery in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Doctors at the Việt Nam National Children’s Hospital have successfully performed the country’s first selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR), enabling an eight-year-old boy with cerebral palsy to stand and walk independently for the first time.

The boy, from Ninh Bình Province, previously walked on tiptoes and frequently fell due to spastic cerebral palsy. After nearly a decade of continuous rehabilitation, he can now walk on his own following the operation conducted in September 2025.

The procedure marks a milestone for Việt Nam’s paediatric neurosurgery, opening a new treatment pathway for children with spastic cerebral palsy — a technique already applied in leading neurological centres worldwide to reduce muscle stiffness and improve mobility.

Associate Professor Lê Nam Thắng, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery and Deputy Director of the Neurology Centre, explained that the surgery involved opening a small section of the lower spine to expose the sensory nerve roots. During the operation, the team used intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring to precisely identify nerves causing spasticity, allowing surgeons to cut the affected roots while preserving motor and sensory function.

Doctor Nguyễn Thị Thảo from the Department of Neurofunctional Diagnostics said the integration of neurophysiological monitoring marked a major breakthrough, as it allowed doctors to reduce post-operative muscle tightness while maintaining bladder and bowel control — a result unattainable with older, non-selective methods.

To master this advanced surgical technique, the Neurology Centre spent nearly a year preparing. A multidisciplinary team comprising neurosurgeons, rehabilitation specialists and neurofunctional diagnosticians was assembled to establish procedural standards and carefully select eligible patients. In 2024, doctors underwent intensive training at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama in the United States, where they received direct guidance on SDR procedures integrated with neurophysiological technology.

“The success of this surgery not only brings hope to children with cerebral palsy seeking independent mobility, but also demonstrates the ability of Vietnamese doctors to master advanced neurosurgical techniques,” said Dr Cao Vũ Hùng, Director of the Neurology Centre.

Following surgery, the boy began an intensive rehabilitation programme under the hospital’s Department of Rehabilitation. For the first four weeks, therapy focused on pain management, maintaining joint movement and preventing deformities. Subsequent sessions gradually increased in intensity to strengthen muscles and improve balance.

The boy, who had persisted with therapy for eight years, can now stand and walk unassisted. His mother, moved to tears, said: “There were moments when we thought hope was lost. But now he can stand and walk on his own — something we once only dreamed of.”

This medical achievement not only changes the life of one family but also brings new hope to thousands of Vietnamese children living with cerebral palsy — children who, thanks to the nation’s advancing medical expertise, may one day walk to school and fully integrate into society. — VNS