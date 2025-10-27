Đà Nẵng ensures safety for residents in flood-hit areas

Eco-friendly goods draw crowds at Việt Nam’s first Autumn Fair
ĐÀ NẴNG — Prolonged heavy rain combined with rising water from upstream caused severe flooding in several low-lying areas along the Vu Gia and Thu Bồn rivers in Đà Nẵng City by midday on October 27.
In Đại Lộc Commune, roads were cut off as floodwaters continued to rise, prompting residents to move their belongings to higher ground. Local authorities have deployed on-site forces to help relocate people and property, while setting up checkpoints at inundated sites and roads with strong currents to ensure public safety.
|Flooding has submerged large parts of Đại Lộc Commune, cutting off local roads and isolating some residential areas. VNA/VNS Photos
|Local authorities in Đại Lộc Commune erect warning signs and barricades at hazardous flooded spots to prevent people and vehicles from entering.
|Residents prepare boats in advance to move around as floodwaters continue to rise.
|Floodwaters from upstream have inundated a residential area in Đại Lộc Commune.
|Residents in Đại Lộc Commune move their belongings to higher ground as floodwaters continue to rise.
|A resident’s house in Đại Lộc Commune is submerged under floodwater.