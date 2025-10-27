Đà Nẵng ensures safety for residents in flood-hit areas

ĐÀ NẴNG — Prolonged heavy rain combined with rising water from upstream caused severe flooding in several low-lying areas along the Vu Gia and Thu Bồn rivers in Đà Nẵng City by midday on October 27.

In Đại Lộc Commune, roads were cut off as floodwaters continued to rise, prompting residents to move their belongings to higher ground. Local authorities have deployed on-site forces to help relocate people and property, while setting up checkpoints at inundated sites and roads with strong currents to ensure public safety.