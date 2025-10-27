Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Đà Nẵng ensures safety for residents in flood-hit areas

October 27, 2025 - 14:27
As rising water from upstream rivers inundates low-lying areas, local authorities in Đà Nẵng City have mobilised all forces to protect residents and prevent further damage.

ĐÀ NẴNG — Prolonged heavy rain combined with rising water from upstream caused severe flooding in several low-lying areas along the Vu Gia and Thu Bồn rivers in Đà Nẵng City by midday on October 27.

In Đại Lộc Commune, roads were cut off as floodwaters continued to rise, prompting residents to move their belongings to higher ground. Local authorities have deployed on-site forces to help relocate people and property, while setting up checkpoints at inundated sites and roads with strong currents to ensure public safety.

Flooding has submerged large parts of Đại Lộc Commune, cutting off local roads and isolating some residential areas. VNA/VNS Photos
Local authorities in Đại Lộc Commune erect warning signs and barricades at hazardous flooded spots to prevent people and vehicles from entering.
Flooding has submerged large parts of Đại Lộc Commune, cutting off local roads and isolating some residential areas.
Residents prepare boats in advance to move around as floodwaters continue to rise.
Floodwaters from upstream have inundated a residential area in Đại Lộc Commune.
Floodwaters from upstream have inundated a residential area in Đại Lộc Commune.
Residents in Đại Lộc Commune move their belongings to higher ground as floodwaters continue to rise.
A resident’s house in Đại Lộc Commune is submerged under floodwater.

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City's digital government

After the merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, HCM City's wards and communes are seeing a massive increae in workload, necessitating the need for a digital government system to improve productivity and better serve citizens.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom