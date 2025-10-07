Up to 276 pumping stations operated for flood drainage in northern, north central localities

HÀ NỘI — Northern and north central localities have been operating 276 pumping stations, along with numerous gravity drainage systems, to drain farmland flooded following prolonged heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Matmo, the 11th storm entering the East Sea so far this year.

According to rapid statistics from the Department of Irrigation Works Management and Construction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of 5pm on Tuesday, nearly 10,900ha of crops in the two regions, were submerged.

In the north, a total of around 10,476ha of rice and crops have been flooded or damaged, with Cao Bằng being the hardest-hit locality. Meanwhile, Thanh Hóa is the most affected locality in the north central region.

The department also reported that many large irrigation reservoirs in the regions are releasing water to ensure structural safety and cope with incoming floods as rainfall continues.

According to the Lạng Sơn Water Control Work Exploitation State Owned Limited Company, the spillway area of Đắp Đề Reservoir in Thiện Tân Commune, is experiencing landslides of soil and rocks onto the spillway. The management unit has deployed excavators to clear the flow and ensure temporary drainage.

Notably, Bắc Khê 1 hydropower dam in Tân Tiến Commune of Lạng Sơn collapsed on Tuesday afternoon following prolonged heavy rainfall. Located in Bắc Khê Hamlet, the Bắc Khê 1 Hydropower Plant has an installed capacity of 2.4MW, a catchment area of 325sq.km and a reservoir volume of 1.572 million cubic metres.

The department has urged local authorities and reservoir operators to closely monitor weather developments, water levels, and the condition of structures, especially for critical reservoirs, those with sluice gates, and downstream areas with dense populations during rainfall in the reservoir basin. For ongoing construction projects, appropriate measures must be in place to prevent incidents.

Local authorities and units are requested to operate reservoirs in accordance with approved procedures. For reservoirs with spillway gates, water levels should be adjusted to ensure structural safety, avoiding unusual releases that could endanger downstream areas. Early warning systems must be strictly implemented to alert downstream residents before any water release or potential incidents. — VNA/VNS