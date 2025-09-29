Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

When the waters rise: scenes from Hà Tĩnh Province under floodwaters

September 29, 2025 - 19:44
Scenes from Hà Tĩnh Province’s Hương Sơn Commune reveal the devastating impact of floodwaters after Typhoon Bualoi.

HÀ TĨNH — In Hà Tĩnh, Typhoon Bualoi left one person dead, 15 injured, and damaged or destroyed nearly 79,000 houses.

Agricultural losses were particularly severe in communes such as Mai Phụ, Lộc Hà and Thạch Khê. The province is urgently mobilising forces to deal with the aftermath, prioritising environmental clean-up, the restoration of schools, electricity and communications, and ensuring people’s livelihoods. VNS

Floodwaters inundate Hương Sơn Commune in Hà Tĩnh Province on Tuesday morning. Photos by Nguyễn Tất Thành
Floodwaters inundate Hương Sơn Commune in Hà Tĩnh Province on Tuesday morning.
Floodwaters inundate Hương Sơn Commune in Hà Tĩnh Province on Tuesday morning.
Floodwaters inundate Hương Sơn Commune in Hà Tĩnh Province on Tuesday morning.
Floodwaters inundate Hương Sơn Commune in Hà Tĩnh Province on Tuesday morning.
Floodwaters inundate Hương Sơn Commune in Hà Tĩnh Province on Tuesday morning.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom