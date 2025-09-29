When the waters rise: scenes from Hà Tĩnh Province under floodwaters

HÀ TĨNH — In Hà Tĩnh, Typhoon Bualoi left one person dead, 15 injured, and damaged or destroyed nearly 79,000 houses.

Agricultural losses were particularly severe in communes such as Mai Phụ, Lộc Hà and Thạch Khê. The province is urgently mobilising forces to deal with the aftermath, prioritising environmental clean-up, the restoration of schools, electricity and communications, and ensuring people’s livelihoods. VNS