Two German tourists found safe after getting lost in Hoàng Liên National Park

LÀO CAI — Authorities in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai confirmed Monday afternoon that two foreign tourists who went missing in Hoàng Liên National Park have been found safe after an overnight search involving nearly 20 rescuers.

According to the People’s Committee of Tả Van Commune, at around 11am on September 29, rescue teams located the two tourists in a forested area near Sín Chải Hamlet, within the park.

The missing travellers were identified as German nationals — Moritz Wolfram, born in 1989, and Kathrin Sophie, born in 1994. The pair were reported lost at around 7pm on Sunday after failing to return from a trek in the park.

Upon receiving the report, local authorities mobilised commune police officers, militia, and forest rangers from Hoàng Liên National Park to launch a coordinated search. The effort was complicated by severe weather conditions caused by the powerful typhoon Bualoi. Rescue teams, in response, prepared specialised equipment, GPS devices, and English-speaking local guides familiar with the terrain.

Nearly 20 personnel took part in the overnight search. After hours of effort, the tourists were located roughly 3km from a rest stop at an altitude of 2,200m along the climbing route towards Fansipan Mount, also known as the 'rooftop of Indochina.'

The Tả Van Commune People’s Committee, in coordination with police and forest rangers, promptly delivered food and essential supplies before escorting the tourists out of the danger zone. Both were confirmed to be in good health.

Local authorities stressed that the safety of the two visitors was ensured throughout the rescue operation.

Earlier, in response to typhoons No. 9 and No. 10, the People’s Committee of Sa Pa Ward issued a directive requiring tourism businesses and travel companies to temporarily suspend all sightseeing, outdoor, climbing and exploration activities. The directive also called for reviewing and relocating tourists from dangerous areas, preparing evacuation plans if necessary, and ensuring timely communication and guidance so that visitors comply with regulations and remain safe.

Authorities of Sa Pa Ward and Hoàng Liên National Park have advised both residents and visitors not to climb mountains or go trekking in the forest without proper guidance. — VNS