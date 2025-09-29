Politics & Law
Prolonged downpours leave Sơn La and Thanh Hóa provinces under water

September 29, 2025 - 15:07
The downpours triggered flooding and landslides in many areas, blocking traffic and damaging infrastructure, property and crops in the two northern provinces.
Heavy rain has caused flooding in several communes across Sơn La Province. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — As Typhoon Bualoi swept through from the night of September 28, Sơn La Province was hit by heavy to torrential rain and thunderstorms. The downpours triggered flooding and landslides in several areas, blocking traffic and damaging infrastructure, property and crops.

Meanwhile, many communes and wards in Thanh Hóa Province suffered severe damage. Houses collapsed, trees and power poles were left strewn across the streets, and seawater surged into homes, hotels and shops.

Excavators were deployed to clear soil and rocks to restore traffic as soon as possible.
Heavy rain has caused flooding in several communes of Sơn La Province.
Floodwaters have swept into several schools in communes across Sơn La Province.
Typhoon Bualoi tore off roofs and left homes in ruins in Hoằng Giang Commune, Thanh Hóa Province.
Typhoon Bualoi tore off roofs and left homes in ruins in Hoằng Giang Commune, Thanh Hóa Province.
In Hoằng Giang Commune, Thanh Hóa Province, power outages occurred after the typhoon toppled many electricity poles.

