Prolonged downpours leave Sơn La and Thanh Hóa provinces under water

HÀ NỘI — As Typhoon Bualoi swept through from the night of September 28, Sơn La Province was hit by heavy to torrential rain and thunderstorms. The downpours triggered flooding and landslides in several areas, blocking traffic and damaging infrastructure, property and crops.

Meanwhile, many communes and wards in Thanh Hóa Province suffered severe damage. Houses collapsed, trees and power poles were left strewn across the streets, and seawater surged into homes, hotels and shops.