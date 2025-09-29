Typhoon Bualoi makes landfall

In the northern province of Ninh Bình, a powerful tornado triggered by the storm killed nine people, including six in Chất Bình Commune, and injuring 18 others. Local authorities reported 11 houses collapsed, 126 damaged or unroofed.
Việt Nam’s railway sector remains hampered by limited technological capacity. Expertise in core fields such as locomotive design, rolling stock manufacturing, signalling, automation and electrification is still largely imported, with little domestic research and production.
Powerful typhoon Bualoi is set to weaken to a tropical depression Monday morning, but forecasters warn of days of torrential rain, swollen rivers and deadly landslides across northern and central Việt Nam.
By the end of 2024, all of Hà Nội's communes (100 per cent) had met the New Rural Development standards. Among them, 229 communes (60 per cent) achieved the advanced level, and 109 communes (29 per cent) reached the model level.
At 4am on September 29, the storm centre was located at 18.5 degrees north latitude and 105.5 degrees east longitude directly over Hà Tĩnh Province coastline, packing winds of level 10–11 (89–117 km/h) with gusts up to 13.