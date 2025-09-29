Vietnamese engineers return home after UN peacekeeping success

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence on Monday held a welcome ceremony for Engineering Unit Rotation 3 after they successfully completed the duties at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Immediately after landing at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội, the unit’s 164 members attended a flag-raising ceremony.

Presiding over the event, Colonel Mạc Đức Trọng, Deputy Director of the department, congratulated the unit for leaving a strong and positive impression on the mission, local residents, and international partners.

Engineering Unit Rotation 3 was deployed to UNISFA on September 25, 2024. Over the past one year, the team completed 110 orders, contributing to stable peacekeeping operations and improving the life of local communities in Abyei.

Among its key achievements, the unit swiftly repaired, maintained, and upgraded 62km of main supply routes and over 180km of strategic patrol roads, ensuring the smooth transport of goods, food and fuel. They also opened new routes connecting remote bases, ending seasonal isolation. Despite the harsh climate and security risks, all projects were completed to a high standard.

The team also carried out land clearance for a smart barracks project for a Nigerian unit, meeting strict technical requirements.

The unit used the K-31 technology to upgrade the Abyei airstrip and helicopter pads, which are crucial to transport, emergency medical care, and mobile operations of UNISFA, ensuring long-term durability and safe air transport.

The Vietnamese team also conducted community support activities such as providing daily drinking water, free medical check-ups, medicines, rice, school furniture, learning equipment, and essential goods. Public facilities such as schools, hospitals, radio stations and local roads were renovated. Meanwhile, cultural activities, including children’s film screenings, traditional games and Vietnamese martial arts performances, strengthened community ties.

Thanks to their sense of responsibility, creativity and professionalism, Engineering Unit Rotation 3 helped enhance the reputation of Việt Nam's military engineers in UN peacekeeping operations. The unit received a commendation letter from the UNISFA leadership, which noted that their performance set a new standard for UN engineering units in peacekeeping missions. — VNA/VNS