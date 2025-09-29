Typhoon Bualoi wreaks havoc across northern, central regions, casualty hits 80

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Bualoi, or Storm No.10, after making landfall early this morning, has caused catastrophic loss of life and extensive damage to homes, infrastructure and agriculture across several provinces and cities in the northern and central regions.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s end-of-day report, by the afternoon of Monday, at least 13 people were confirmed dead, 13 others remained missing and 46 were injured, with an additional eight fishermen reported out of contact at sea – bringing the total number of casualties to 80.

The northern province Ninh Bình so far was the hardest hit, with nine deaths after a tornado brought down hundreds of locals' houses and schools, while Hưng Yên Province recorded two fatalities also in a tornado.

In the central city of Huế, one person was swept away by floodwaters, and in Thanh Hóa Province, a falling tree killed one person. Quảng Trị Province reported 12 missing, Đà Nẵng one missing, while dozens were injured in Ninh Bình, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị and Hưng Yên provinces.

Meanwhile, a fishing vessel from Gia Lai carrying eight crew members has been uncontactable since the evening of September 27.

Widespread destruction of homes, infrastructure, agriculture

The storm left 44,230 houses unroofed or damaged, with Hà Tĩnh Province suffering the heaviest blow – nearly 43,000 homes affected. Another 824 houses were inundated in Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị provinces.

Large-scale power outages struck provinces from Thanh Hóa to Quảng Trị as power lines and telecommunications poles collapsed under powerful winds.

Sea and river dykes in Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị were eroded at multiple points. Landslides and flooding cut off national highways, provincial roads and rural routes across the central region.

Aviation operations were severely disrupted, with 42 flights cancelled and 51 delayed in the four airports in central region.

Nearly 6,000ha of rice and crops were submerged or damaged, along with more than 1,300ha of aquaculture farms. Nghệ An alone reported 3,000 hectares of rice and crops flooded and 1,066 hectares of aquaculture destroyed.

Emergency response and warnings

Local authorities have mobilised maximum forces to repair dykes, clear blocked roads and support affected residents. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, together with other ministries, is directing urgent efforts to restore critical infrastructure and safeguard lives and property.

While the storm has weakened into a tropical depression over northern Laos, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that heavy rain from the aftermath circulation will continue in the coming days, posing a high risk of flash floods and landslides across localities.

Residents in affected areas were urged not to return to flooded homes prematurely and to avoid using electricity until safety is assured. Local governments have been instructed to issue timely alerts and relocate people in high-risk zones to minimise further casualties.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính today has issued an official dispatch, urging ministries, sectors, and local authorities to ramp up recovery efforts following Typhoon Bualoi.

The Government leader extended his condolences to the families of the victims and asked local leaders to focus on search and rescue efforts as well as aftermath recovery.

PM Chính instructed authorities in typhoon-hit localities to provide free treatment for the injured, and ensure proper funeral arrangements for the deceased in line with local customs. Search and rescue operations must continue with maximum urgency and safety. He also ordered efforts to restore transport, power, water, telecommunications, health care, and education, especially in isolated areas.

The Ministries of National Defence, and Public Security and competent sectors must arrange forces to provide timely support for localities’ search, rescue, and recovery efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà was assigned to direct ministries, sectors, and localities in implementing post-typhoon response and recovery. Competent sides must submit daily reports by 3pm to the Government Office. — VNS