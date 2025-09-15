Exhibition on Việt Nam's 80-year journey wraps up

HÀ NỘI — The national exhibition themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” wrapped up on September 15 at the National Exposition Centre in Đông Anh commune, Hà Nội.

The large-scale event, considered the most comprehensive of its kind ever held in the country, offered a vivid panorama of Việt Nam’s nation-building and development since independence.

Taking place over 19 days, the exhibition was a highlight of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2). It not only reviewed milestones of the past eight decades but also inspired patriotism, national pride, and aspirations for sustainable growth and integration.

The event brought together 28 ministries and central agencies, 34 provinces and cities, along with more than 110 major enterprises and economic groups.

Over 230 booths showcased achievements in nearly 180 areas including industry, agriculture, trade, investment, science-technology, education, health, environment, defence, security, and foreign affairs. Displays also introduced traditional handicrafts and OCOP products, underlining the balance between heritage and innovation.

The exhibition was divided into several themed spaces. The “95 years of the Party’s flag leading the way” space retraced milestones under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, while “Việt Nam – Land– People” celebrated cultural and artistic achievements and the beauty of the land and its people.

Other sections highlighted contributions from state-owned corporations, private enterprises, and emerging industries such as aviation and space technology.

A notable feature was the “Sword and Shield” area, which reflected the achievements of the Việt Nam People’s Army and People's Public Security Force.

Domestically developed and improved defence equipment was presented, underscoring the principle that independence and peace must be safeguarded with strong national defence capacities.

Modern technology enhanced the experience for visitors. 3D mapping, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and holograms allowed audiences to relive historic moments. With VR headsets, visitors could “travel” the Trường Sơn Trail with soldiers or immerse themselves in the day President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence at Ba Đình Square in 1945.

Việt Nam’s creative industries and the heritage of its 54 ethnic groups were also highlighted. Traditional performances such as the Thái people’s Xoe dance, Quan họ folk songs, Central Highlands gong music and Southern đờn ca tài tử offered lively demonstrations of national heritage.

Major press agencies participated, affirming the role of journalism in national development. The Vietnam News Agency’s booth showed its longstanding contributions while underlining its role as the national news agency with growing regional and international standing.

According to the organisers, the exhibition drew more than 10 million visitors, making it one of the most attended events of its kind. Its success prompted the Government to extend the opening period by 10 days to meet public demand.

The exhibition welcomed Party, State, and Government leaders, delegations from Laos, Cambodia, and Cuba, along with representatives from foreign embassies. Millions of ordinary citizens, including veterans, students, and workers, also came to witness the country’s transformation.

For many, the event was both a source of pride and a moment of reflection. Elderly visitors and war veterans expressed joy at seeing the nation’s progress, while younger generations found inspiration in learning about the country’s cultural traditions and modern accomplishments.

Though now concluded, the exhibition leaves a lasting impact. Beyond commemorating past achievements, it served as a call to continue writing new chapters in the nation’s development, aiming toward a prosperous and happy Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS