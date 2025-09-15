Immunotherapy: 10 years of hope for lung cancer patients in Việt Nam

HCM CITY – MSD (known as Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA in the United States and Canada) on Sunday collaborated with Hà Nội Medical University to organise a series of scientific symposia titled "Long-term Survival Expectations for Patients with Advanced and Metastatic Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer with Immunotherapy" in Hà Nội and HCM City, gathering nearly 400 healthcare professionals nationwide to provide updates on the latest treatment advancements.

For nearly 10 years, immunotherapy, since it was first introduced into Việt Nam by MSD and approved by Việt Nam’s Ministry of Health, has opened a new chapter in lung cancer treatment, offering long-term survival hope for thousands of patients.

In her opening remarks, Assoc Prof Dr Nguyễn Thị Thái Hoà, head of Internal Medicine Department 2 at K Hospital and Chair of the symposium, emphasised: "Lung cancer remains one of the major healthcare challenges in Việt Nam, with more than 24,000 new cases each year and approximately 75 per cent diagnosed at a late stage, according to GLOBOCAN 2022.”

“The emergence of immunotherapy has transformed our therapeutic approach, especially for cases no longer eligible for surgery."

At the symposia, both domestic and international experts, including Prof Dr Balazs Halmos, Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Centre, USA, and Assoc Prof Dr Jung Seop Eom, Pulmonary Specialist at Lung Cancer Centre, Pusan National University Hospital, Busan, South Korea, shared 10-year real world data on the long-term efficacy of immunotherapy in advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

International studies and treatment from countries with advanced healthcare systems reaffirm that this therapy brings significant benefits not only for patients who are PD-L1 positive but also to those without PD-L1 expression, enabling physicians to design more personalised treatment strategies with greater confidence.

Representative of MSD Vietnam, Dr Phan Trọng Giáo, Medical Director, stated: "MSD remains steadfast in our philosophy that ‘Patients are at the centre of everything we do’. More than 2,000 global studies on immunotherapy are proof of that commitment. We hope to strengthen collaboration with hospitals and healthcare professionals to share experiences and update innovations, thereby contributing to enhancing the quality of diagnosis and treatment in Việt Nam."

For nearly a decade, the immunotherapy pioneered by MSD in Việt Nam has not only extended survival but also significantly improved the quality of life for patients, contributing positively to treatment outcomes across cancer hospitals nationwide.

According to Dr Lê Tuấn Anh, head of the Department of Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy, director of the Oncology Center, Chợ Rẫy Hospital: "We have recorded significant improvements in both quality of life and treatment response among patients receiving immunotherapy. This marks an important step forward in the personalisation of cancer treatment, a trend that is gaining increasing prominence in Việt Nam".

Reaffirming MSD’s commitment to supporting patients, Dr Giáo added: "The success of science is only truly complete when it reaches the patient. Every vial of medicine delivered is a ray of hope extended. We look forward to immunotherapy being included in the National Health Insurance Reimbursement list, enabling more Vietnamese patients to sustainably access this advanced treatment, easing financial burdens and bringing more opportunities for survival."

​With practical insights and treatment experience from leading hospitals, the symposia vividly reflected the development of immunotherapy in the management of advanced NSCLC in Việt Nam.

From the early days of application to the present, advancements in diagnostics and biomarker testing have opened up many new opportunities, allowing patients not only to live longer but also to continue enjoying a fulfilling life with their families and loved ones.

MSD is united in its mission to harness the power of cutting-edge science to enhance and protect lives globally. For over 130 years, the company has instilled hope in mankind by pioneering crucial medicines and vaccines.

Aspired to lead as the foremost research-driven biopharmaceutical company worldwide, MSD is currently spearheading research efforts to introduce groundbreaking health solutions that revolutionise disease prevention and treatment for both humans and animals. – VNS