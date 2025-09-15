Politics & Law
Home Society

Urban rail connecting Đà Nẵng, Hội An proposed

September 15, 2025 - 17:02
Local infrastructure developer, Đèo Cả Group has proposed a plan on the development of key urban railway traffic systems connecting Đà Nẵng and Hội An with Public-Private Partnership investment, and the route would complete in 2030.
A tunnel project is built on the national highway system in central Việt Nam section. Đèo Cả Group has proposed a plan on the development of Đà Nẵng-Hội An urban railway traffic systems. Photo courtesy of Đèo Cả Group

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đèo Cả Group is full steam ahead with a plan to connect the two central localities Đà Nẵng and Hội An through a new urban railway system, aiming to deliver faster, greener travel by 2030. The project, backed by a strong public-private partnership, promises to put the region firmly on the map for modern transport innovation.

Vice Chairman of the group Lê Quỳnh Mai unveiled the plan during a working session with Đà Nẵng People's Committee, stressing that construction will begin once the project receives official approval.

The urban traffic route, designed with Transit Oriented Development (TOD) in mind, will be developed through a joint venture of key investors including Kita Group, Futa Group, China Design Group, CRRC Chongqing, Arup, A2Z and Kim Long Motors, with financial support from the two private banks – VPBank and TPBank.

Mai added the plan includes expanding the network to link Tam Kỳ, Chu Lai and regional traffic systems beyond 2030.

Vice Chairman of Đà Nẵng People's Committee Lê Quang Nam said the plan would be reviewed to select qualified tenders.

Earlier, the city held a session with Thaco Group on urban railway routes connecting Đà Nẵng, Tam Kỳ, and Chu Lai.

Đà Nẵng is seeking investment for 11 Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines, three tourism LRT routes and two Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) systems to support future traffic and tourism growth.

Two initial urban rail routes covering 24km are planned for completion by 2030.

The system will reduce travel time from Đà Nẵng to Hội An (30km) to 20 minutes, and to the industrial Chu Lai zone (90km) to 40 minutes. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Authorities warn of fake news linked to Credit Information Centre

Experts warned that false claims of data breaches not only damage the reputation of institutions and cause public anxiety, but also create opportunities for online scams. Such incidents can erode trust in digital services, disrupt the business environment, and have long-term social consequences.
Society

Côn Đảo's health care transformation makes waves

The strategy for digital transformation at Côn Đảo Military-Civilian Medical Centre to 2030 is to apply technology in most of its activities and services, forming smart healthcare in three aspects – smart disease prevention, smart medical examination and treatment, and smart health administration.
Society

Charging ahead challenges for Hà Nội's old power grid

Hà Nội’s Department of Construction has recommended that the city finalise support policies for residents switching vehicles, expand public transport and carefully plan charging station locations, infrastructure and grid capacity to meet public demand.

