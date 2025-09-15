Urban rail connecting Đà Nẵng, Hội An proposed

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đèo Cả Group is full steam ahead with a plan to connect the two central localities Đà Nẵng and Hội An through a new urban railway system, aiming to deliver faster, greener travel by 2030. The project, backed by a strong public-private partnership, promises to put the region firmly on the map for modern transport innovation.

Vice Chairman of the group Lê Quỳnh Mai unveiled the plan during a working session with Đà Nẵng People's Committee, stressing that construction will begin once the project receives official approval.

The urban traffic route, designed with Transit Oriented Development (TOD) in mind, will be developed through a joint venture of key investors including Kita Group, Futa Group, China Design Group, CRRC Chongqing, Arup, A2Z and Kim Long Motors, with financial support from the two private banks – VPBank and TPBank.

Mai added the plan includes expanding the network to link Tam Kỳ, Chu Lai and regional traffic systems beyond 2030.

Vice Chairman of Đà Nẵng People's Committee Lê Quang Nam said the plan would be reviewed to select qualified tenders.

Earlier, the city held a session with Thaco Group on urban railway routes connecting Đà Nẵng, Tam Kỳ, and Chu Lai.

Đà Nẵng is seeking investment for 11 Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines, three tourism LRT routes and two Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) systems to support future traffic and tourism growth.

Two initial urban rail routes covering 24km are planned for completion by 2030.

The system will reduce travel time from Đà Nẵng to Hội An (30km) to 20 minutes, and to the industrial Chu Lai zone (90km) to 40 minutes. — VNS