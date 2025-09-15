VNA marks 80 years as exemplary model for int’l revolutionary journalism

HÀ NỘI – President of the Venezuela-based Latin America multinational broadcaster teleSUR Patricia Villegas has praised the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) as an exemplary model for international revolutionary journalism while standing as a reference point for many international media outlets, particularly for its ability to guide public opinion and its pioneering role in the fight against fake news.

She told the VNA's reporter that over the past eight decades, the agency has proved its irreplaceable role as both the loyal and powerful voice of the Vietnamese Party and State, and as a national media organisation with superior capabilities and innovation to meet the requirements of the digital media era.

Since its early days, teleSUR has seen reporting on Vietnam a top priority, covering its history, culture, people, ideology, and especially President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary career. She highlighted the broadcaster’s desire to continue telling stories about Việt Nam’s achievements as well as its aspiration for development in the new era – that of the nation’s rise.

Hailing the value of the VNA’s Spanish-language news portal, the teleSUR President voiced her hope for early cooperation with the VNA to deliver authoritative and accurate reporting on Việt Nam’s renewal process and new era of development.

If the VNA represents a loyal and proud voice of the Vietnamese revolution, teleSUR embodies the symbol of Latin American revolutionary media where nations are jointly asserting their independence and autonomy. Both share the mission of guiding public opinion, fighting against information manipulation, and persistently defending the truth.

Villegas suggested an online meeting with the VNA’s leaders at the earliest to discuss concrete steps toward signing a cooperation agreement, expressing confidence that a close bond between the VNA and teleSUR will enrich the flow of progressive information globally, serving the common goals protecting truth, justice, and peace.

Founded in Caracas in July under the vision of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro and late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, teleSUR has grown into one of Latin America’s leading broadcasters.

Beyond a television channel, it is a multimedia powerhouse operating in Spanish and English, spanning web platforms, social networks, and multiple content formats, reaching audiences in over 130 countries and territories. VNA/VNS