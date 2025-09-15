Agencies to promote technological solutions to serve citizens and businesses

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked ministries and agencies to enhance technological solutions serving citizens and businesses, and to promote digital transformation in population data, identification and electronic authentication.

In Directive No 24/CT-TTg, which was sent to organisations on Saturday, the PM requested the Ministry of Public Security to take the lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Finance and local people's committees to deploy biometric technology on the VNeID electronic identification and authentication system.

It must be conducted across all airports nationwide by next month, and at urban railway stations, the Hà Nội Station, vehicle parking lots in Hà Nội and HCM City by the end of the year.

The Ministry of Public Security will be in charge of developing transport utilities on the VNeID electronic identification and authentication system, aiming to connect existing transport applications, overcoming fragmentation in the digital infrastructure of the transport sector, ensuring convenience and safety for citizens using the end-to-end services. The work should be completed by next month.

It will also take the lead in guiding the integration of biometric technology on the VNeID electronic identification and authentication system, the national population database with information systems of organisations and businesses, ensuring information security, preventing forgery and fraud, effectively serving state management and promoting socio-economic development.

The Ministry of Finance will direct the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam to work with airlines and guide all passengers to use their citizen identity cards or VNeID electronic identification accounts to collect biometric data at check-in counters or on the VNeID application in order to pass through security checkpoints and boarding gates from September 15.

This process will comply with the aviation security procedures for passengers using automatic security control gates and automatic boarding gates for domestic flights, except for passengers using other valid identification documents.

From December 1, 2025, check-in at counters will be reserved only for passengers with checked luggage and special passengers. All other passengers will complete the full procedure (ticket purchase, check-in, security screening and boarding) via biometric technology solutions linked to VNeID electronic identification and authentication or through self-service kiosks at the airport.

Digital literacy for all

Regarding the 'Digital literacy for all' platform, the Ministry of Public Security will chair and coordinate with relevant ministries and local authorities to integrate educational and training materials within the platform.

It, together with other agencies, will research and propose an investment model for the 'Digital literacy for all' platform based on a public-private partnership involving the State, scientific and technological organisations and enterprises, following Decree No 180/2025/NĐ-CP issued on July 1 this year.

The funding will be diverse, flexible, efficient and compliant with legal regulations, to be submitted to the PM for approval by next month.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will urgently evaluate and appraise the 'Digital literacy for all' platform for recognition as a national digital platform by next Thursday.

Ministries, sectors and localities must review and provide electronic educational materials, especially those related to the implementation of the two-tier Government model and administrative procedures, to the Ministry of Public Security for integration into the platform this month.

Online training courses on the platform will be organised for public employees to enhance their knowledge and professional skills in serving State management in a digital environment.

The Ministry of Public Security will lead, working with the Government Office and relevant units, to deploy utilities on the VNeID application for the execution of the 25 end-to-end public services within this month.

The VNeID application must be upgraded to ensure stable operation and seamless connectivity.

Ministries, provincial and municipal people's committees will work with the Ministry of Public Security to urgently review, evaluate and restructure business processes, reducing required documentation for 324 administrative procedures integrated into VNeID that replace physical documents, and for 196 administrative procedures using data sourced from ministries and sectors to simplify administrative procedures. The work must be done within this month.

Based on the Ministry of Public Security's proposed list to integrate 578 types of documents into VNeID (including 188 for individuals and 390 for organisations), ministries, sectors and localities should study the integration plan and roadmap, completing it by November this year.

The PM assigns the Ministry of Public Security to monitor, urge, inspect and report to the PM on the work results during regular monthly Government meetings. — VNS