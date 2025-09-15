Driver admits intent to kill after fatal crash in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Police in Hà Nội have detained a tanker truck driver accused of intentionally dragging a 15-year-old schoolgirl to her death after a traffic collision on Saturday.

The suspect, Đinh Văn Long, 51, from An Bình Commune in the northern province of Phú Thọ, has been placed in criminal custody on suspicion of murder, the city’s police announced on Sunday.

According to investigators, at around 9.20am on September 13, Long’s concrete tanker collided with an electric motorbike under the Vạn Điểm Underpass in Phú Xuyên Commune.

The teenage rider was severely injured and taken to Bạch Mai Hospital, where she later died.

Police said that Long, instead of stopping, allegedly continued driving, dragging the girl along the road until she succumbed to her injuries. After abandoning the scene, he later surrendered to local police at around 7pm the same day.

At the police station, Long admitted he had acted with the intent to kill. He told officers that by ensuring the victim’s death, he believed he would avoid having to pay compensation and instead serve a prison term.

Tests confirmed he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

Hà Nội Police condemned the act as 'extremely cruel, inhumane and motivated by a vile intent.' They said they are consolidating evidence and have pledged to handle the case strictly. — VNS