Smarter roads ahead with Việt Nam’s new traffic tech

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is set to improve road travel with a cutting-edge electronic toll collection (ETC) and vehicle weighing system, due for completion this November and officially operational early next year, according to the Department for Roads of Việt Nam (DRVN).

Currently being installed by project management teams under the Ministry of Construction, the system aims to boost traffic monitoring and control along the eastern section of the North-South Expressway. The DRVN has called on road management centres to prepare for managing, operating and maintaining the system once it is launched.

Units have been instructed to carefully review system information and develop detailed plans and budget forecasts for management, operation and maintenance in the coming year. A human resource plan must also be ready to ensure smooth operations from day one. Additionally, procedures for ETC transactions, data reconciliation, violation handling and technical incident management are to be established.

The DRVN has proposed an investment policy to the Ministry of Construction to create an Intelligent Traffic System Management Centre, with a total state budget of over VNĐ1.4 trillion (US$53 million). This project is scheduled for implementation between 2026 and 2028.

While intelligent traffic management systems have already been installed on several expressways, DRVN leaders acknowledge a lack of inter-route connectivity and no national agency currently integrates data to optimise operations.

These limitations hinder effective vehicle forecasting and regulation, inter-regional incident management, infrastructure optimisation and strategic decision-making. The absence of a centralised data platform also results in duplicated information and reduced efficiency in data use. — VNS