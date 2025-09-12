Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Facelift for Hoàn Kiếm Lake

September 12, 2025 - 20:07
Hà Nội’s Hoàn Kiếm Lake has undergone a dramatic transformation. The ‘Shark Jaw’ building is gone, replaced by an open square that welcomes visitors, selfie hunters and city residents. With Phase 1 complete, more upgrades are still to come.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom