Facelift for Hoàn Kiếm Lake

Hà Nội’s Hoàn Kiếm Lake has undergone a dramatic transformation. The ‘Shark Jaw’ building is gone, replaced by an open square that welcomes visitors, selfie hunters and city residents. With Phase 1 complete, more upgrades are still to come.
The resolution envisions that by 2045, Việt Nam’s healthcare indicators will be comparable to developed countries’, with average life expectancy exceeding 80 years. A modern, equal, effective, and sustainable healthcare system will be developed, meeting diverse healthcare needs.