Cyber scare sparks card chaos but experts urge calm

HÀ NỘI — Following the recent personal data breach at the National Credit Information Centre (CIC), cybersecurity experts have advised the public not to take unnecessary actions such as blocking bank cards or accounts, changing CVC/CVV codes or resetting passwords based on unverified information circulating online.

The guidance was issued on Friday by the Research, Consultancy, Technology Development and International Cooperation Board under the National Cybersecurity Association.

The board noted that these measures do not enhance security and may instead disrupt everyday transactions and needlessly result in inconvenience.

The statement was issued in response to questions raised by concerned members of the public about whether the CIC incident could impact the wider banking system, particularly credit cards and bank accounts.

Many also asked whether customers should block their cards or change banking passwords for safety.

“Preliminary assessments show that Việt Nam’s banking and credit systems remain safe, are well protected and continue to operate stably,” said Vũ Ngọc Sơn, a representative of the association’s board.

At the same time, the association warned of the risk that malicious actors could exploit the incident by impersonating banks or authorities to commit fraud, spread malware or steal users’ data and assets.

Criminals may attempt to deceive customers through fake calls or text messages, asking for personal details, credit card information, CVV/CVC codes or OTP security codes.

The association said that banks will never request such information through unofficial channels.

The public was also urged not to share or spread unverified information online, especially regarding the type and volume of data allegedly exposed, as the matter is still under investigation by the relevant authorities.

Citizens should rely solely on official updates from competent agencies.

Earlier, on Thursday afternoon, the Việt Nam National Cybersecurity Emergency Response Centre (VNCERT) announced the data breach at CIC.

Initial findings indicated signs of cyberattacks and intrusions aimed at stealing personal data.

The exact volume of compromised data is still being investigated.

VNCERT is coordinating with Viettel, VNPT, NCS and other units to implement technical measures in response to the security incident and to address suspected violations of personal data protection at CIC. — VNS