63 projects take part in semifinals of Green Startup Competition in HCM City

HCM CITY — Sixty-three startups from the Cửu Long (Mekong Delta) and southeastern regions are competing in the semifinals of the 11th Green Startup Competition – 2025 that began in HCM City on September 11.

HCM City leads with 26 entries, followed by Vĩnh Long (16), Cần Thơ (8), An Giang (6), and Đồng Nai (4).

Over four days, the projects will be divided into two groups, A (September 11–12) with 37 projects and B (September 13–14) with 26 projects.

Competitionants make a presentation to the jury, display their products and take part in Q&A sessions.

The results will be announced at the end of each group’s two-day round.

This year’s startups span organic agriculture, value-added products from local crops, circular economy models, environmental technologies, and green services.

One common feature is their quest for sustainable development, harnessing local resources and enhancing community value.

Alongside the competition, a seminar on “Green and Sustainable Entrepreneurship in the Digital Transformation Era” will explore global trends, green transition and opportunities for Vietnamese startups.

Experts will also speak about funding and investment directions, and entrepreneurs will share lessons they learnt from challenges.

Speaking at the opening, Vũ Kim Anh, deputy director of the Business Studies and Assistance Center (BSA) and head of the organising committee, said the competition has evolved into a long-term journey that has supported thousands of young entrepreneurs nationwide for more than a decade.

She noted that many projects increasingly address major social issues such as climate change, food security and resource conservation.

“In the context of digital transformation, many startups in the BSA network have built impressive e-commerce platforms, and some founders have even become KOLs and KOCs promoting Vietnamese products, a mark of their success in doing business on digital platforms.”

She added that the competition also offers opportunities for Vietnamese startups to catch up with international trends and access regional and global markets at the lowest possible cost.

Launched in May with the theme “Green Startup – Green Transition – Sustainable Development,” the competition attracted 220 applications, of whom 118 have advanced to the semifinals after an independent, and rigorous evaluation.

The next semifinal will be held in Đắk Lắk on September 20 and 21 for startups in the central and Central Highlands regions followed by Hà Nội on September 27 and 28 for projects from the North.

The competition is organised by BSA and the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association in collaboration with the HCM City Startup and Innovation Hub and with support from various businesses.

The ultimate goal is to build a responsible startup ecosystem that contributes to making the green economy a driver of Việt Nam’s future growth, Anh added. — VNS