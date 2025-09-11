Cyber safe haven protecting nation's youngest online

HÀ NỘI — In a digital age where danger lurks behind every click, Việt Nam has launched a new frontline defence for its youngest netizens. The Việt Nam Cyber Safety for Children Club, an initiative of the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA), officially began operations earlier this week with a clear mission: to create a safer online world where children can learn, play and grow free from harmful content.

Made up of organisations dedicated to protecting children in cyberspace, the club is committed to building a healthier virtual environment. Vũ Ngọc Sơn, head of the NCA’s Research, Consulting, Technology Development and International Cooperation Department, explained that the club serves as a foundation for better access and stronger focus on children, the most vulnerable users of the internet.

Supporting members and the wider community, the club enhances knowledge, skills and activities related to online child protection across Việt Nam. It also connects and mobilises local and international resources, while promoting market research and development of products and services designed to safeguard young users.

By encouraging cross-sector cooperation, sharing knowledge, technology and practical experience, the club aims to foster a healthy, creative and safe digital ecosystem for Vietnamese children. This effort is expected to contribute to the comprehensive development of the younger generation and support the country’s sustainable growth.

Key tasks include providing feedback on policy development and establishing standards and regulations for child protection in cyberspace. The club also organises professional activities and training programmes to strengthen the expertise of its members, promotes collaboration, and supports evaluation of products and services designed to protect children online.

Sơn highlighted that child protection has been a priority for the NCA since its inception, alongside efforts to prevent online fraud, develop the workforce and promote the cybersecurity industry. Protecting children from harmful online content is a pressing concern that directly affects the future of the nation’s next generation.

The Việt Nam Cyber Safety for Children Club is set to contribute significantly to the National Programme on Child Online Protection for 2021–25, issued by the Prime Minister in 2019. Beyond equipping children with digital skills to safeguard themselves online, the initiative focuses on raising public awareness among parents, teachers and caregivers to guide safe and healthy online behaviour.

At the same time, the programme promotes a Vietnamese ecosystem of digital products and applications that cater to children’s educational and recreational needs in cyberspace. — VNS