Vietnam News Agency’s partners convey congratulatory messages on the 80th anniversary of VNA’s founding

As the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) marks its 80th anniversary on September 15, 2025, VNA reporters Tâm Hằng and Khánh Chi speak to high-profile managers from news agencies around the world that have cemented long-term partnerships in news sharing and exchanges with VNA.

Russia's TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov

The cooperation between TASS and the VNA is a prime example of an effective partnership built on mutual respect and professionalism. Over many years of collaboration (since the 1950s), our two agencies have established a solid bridge for information exchange, serving the cause of peace, fostering mutual understanding and promoting cultural exchange between the peoples of our two countries.

We had another opportunity to reaffirm this in June, when VNA General Director, Vũ Việt Trang, at the invitation of TASS, attended a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and leaders of major news agencies around the world. In response to a question by Trang regarding Russia–Việt Nam relations, the Russian President stated that the traditional friendship between Russia and Việt Nam has remained steadfast and unchanged over the years.

In the context of the ever-growing comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Việt Nam in this new era, the relationship between TASS and VNA holds even greater significance. It continues to be strengthened and actively developed across all areas - both bilaterally and at regional and international media forums. TASS and VNA effectively support each other in fulfilling their missions as the leading news agencies of Russia and Việt Nam.

I sincerely congratulate VNA on its 80th anniversary and wish the agency continued prosperity. I also extend my best wishes to our Vietnamese colleagues at TASS for good health, happiness, and new achievements in their careers.

Elshan Shahbalayev, Azerbaijan State News Agency (Azertac)

Azertac and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) have had a long-standing partnership. We are proud and delighted to have a partner like VNA in Southeast Asia, as it is a very strong and well-developed news agency in the region. From my observation, I can say for sure that VNA is one of the most frequently cited news agencies in the world and even major international outlets reference VNA.

Azertac and VNA have been cooperating for over 15 years. Recently, we were honoured to welcome the VNA General Director, Vũ Việt Trang, to Azerbaijan, and during that visit, we renewed our cooperation agreement, as the information landscape has changed and information technology has evolved.

I hope that the collaboration between Azertac and VNA will continue to grow, expand, and include new joint projects, not only limited to information exchange but also in the fight against fake news.

Wishing the entire VNA team great success and continued development!

South Korea’s Yonhap CEO Hwang Dae-iI

I’d like to express my sincere congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam News Agency’s foundation.

Yonhap and the Vietnam News Agency have been maintaining a very close partnership for a long period of time, especially in news exchange.

I hope that in the future, the relationship between our two news agencies will be that we will work more closely on various sectors, including the economic and sports sectors. That's my real hope.

One thing I want to emphasise is that the Vietnam News Agency has been solidifying its status through its great reporting during the wartime in Việt Nam. Thereby, they established the current solid position as a strong news agency in the Asia Pacific. As the Vietnam News Agency has been developing, solidifying its position until now, so in the future also VNA will maintain its development and prosperity.

Chairman of the Board, Director General of Turkey’s Anadolu Agency Serdar Karagoz

VNA is very important to the world. VNA is one of the most incredible news agencies in the world. I’d like to congratulate VNA on its 80th anniversary, and when you reach the 100th anniversary, I also want to congratulate you again at that time.

News agencies are very important in the world. Why? because there are so many different news sources, but it’s difficult to find a reliable news source. So from my perspective, the most incredible news source from Việt Nam is the Vietnam News Agency. And in this case, we have to cooperate with each other because there is so much disinformation and misinformation. Anyone can be a journalist, but no one can easily be a credible journalist. So we need institutions. Institutions like the Vietnam News Agency are very important in this case.

When I see a piece of news, for example, I need to check the source. If I see just the name, NO, I need to see the institution. When I check the news and if I see the source is VNA, I say “yes, this is true, this is a fact!"

Regarding our mutual cooperation, actually, we can explore two areas.

We can exchange news. We cover a lot ofnews in the Middle East and so you have important, good news from Việt Nam.

We can also exchange our visual content like photographs, videos, and sometimes we can exchange technologies and our technological content, like AI and other things, or our staff. VNS