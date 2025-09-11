Politics & Law
Home Society

Australian Governor-General enjoys Hà Nội’s charm on morning stroll

September 11, 2025 - 08:44
Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband took a relaxed morning stroll around Hoàn Kiếm Lake on Thursday. They greeted residents, posed for photos and enjoyed Hà Nội’s autumn charm.
Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn takes a selfie with local residents during her morning walk. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband took a morning walk around Hoàn Kiếm Lake on Thursday, soaking in the charm of Hà Nội’s autumn and exchanging greetings with local residents.

The Australian leader is on a four-day State visit to Việt Nam, at the invitation of President Lương Cường. Yesterday, she had official talks with the President, Party chief Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Below are some photos capturing those candid, peaceful moments of the Australian Governor-General in the historic centre of the capital city. — VNS

Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn greets and shares smiles with local residents. — VNA/VNS Photo
Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband enjoy the capital’s early autumn atmosphere. — VNA/VNS Photo
Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn poses for cheerful selfies with local residents by Hoàn Kiếm Lake. — VNA/VNS Photo
Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband join local residents for a group photo by Hoàn Kiếm Lake. — VNA/VNS Photo
Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband walk past a banner marking Việt Nam’s 80th National Day anniversary. — VNA/VNS
Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband in their stroll around Hoàn Kiếm Lake. — VNA/VNS
