Australian Governor-General enjoys Hà Nội’s charm on morning stroll

|Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn takes a selfie with local residents during her morning walk. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband took a morning walk around Hoàn Kiếm Lake on Thursday, soaking in the charm of Hà Nội’s autumn and exchanging greetings with local residents.
The Australian leader is on a four-day State visit to Việt Nam, at the invitation of President Lương Cường. Yesterday, she had official talks with the President, Party chief Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.
Below are some photos capturing those candid, peaceful moments of the Australian Governor-General in the historic centre of the capital city. — VNS
|Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn greets and shares smiles with local residents. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband enjoy the capital’s early autumn atmosphere. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn poses for cheerful selfies with local residents by Hoàn Kiếm Lake. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband join local residents for a group photo by Hoàn Kiếm Lake. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband walk past a banner marking Việt Nam’s 80th National Day anniversary. — VNA/VNS
|Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband in their stroll around Hoàn Kiếm Lake. — VNA/VNS