Australian Governor-General enjoys Hà Nội’s charm on morning stroll

HÀ NỘI — Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and her husband took a morning walk around Hoàn Kiếm Lake on Thursday, soaking in the charm of Hà Nội’s autumn and exchanging greetings with local residents.

The Australian leader is on a four-day State visit to Việt Nam, at the invitation of President Lương Cường. Yesterday, she had official talks with the President, Party chief Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Below are some photos capturing those candid, peaceful moments of the Australian Governor-General in the historic centre of the capital city. — VNS