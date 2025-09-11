PM commends authorities involved in dismantling major drug trafficking rings

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has sent a letter of commendation to competent forces involved in the successful crackdown on large-scale drug trafficking rings transporting illicit substances from abroad into Việt Nam.

In his letter to the Việt Nam Border Guard Command, the Border Guard Commands of Quảng Trị and Hà Tĩnh provinces, and Đà Nẵng City; and the central region task force for drug and crime prevention and control under the Border Guard Command’s Department of Drug and Crime Prevention and Control, the Government leader wrote: “I am pleased to learn that in August, the Việt Nam Border Guard Command directed the Border Guard Commands of Quảng Trị, Hà Tĩnh, Đà Nẵng, and the central region task force for drug and crime prevention and control under the Border Guard Command’s Department of Drug and Crime Prevention and Control to successfully execute operations QB525 and HT825, dismantling major drug trafficking rings importing large quantities of narcotics into Việt Nam. The operations resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of 535.5 kilograms of various drugs, along with numerous related items and documents, all while ensuring absolute safety.”

On behalf of the Government, the PM highly commended the outstanding achievements of the officers and soldiers involved, emphasising their courage, determination, intelligence, and skills in combating drug-related crime.

Their success has helped safeguard peace and happiness for the people, upholding the proud traditions of the Border Guard and the heroic Việt Nam People’s Army, he wrote, underlining that this accomplishment also serves as a meaningful tribute to the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day.

On this occasion, the PM requested the Ministry of National Defence to promptly award appropriate honours to the individuals and units directly involved in the operations.

He also called for widespread communication and learning from the exemplary spirit demonstrated by the Border Guard units in their recent anti-crime efforts.

Furthermore, the PM Chính urged the Việt Nam Border Guard to continue leading close cooperation with other relevant forces to intensify the fight against all forms of crime, especially transnational drug trafficking, preventing narcotics from entering Việt Namand thus ensuring the safety and well-being of the people.

The leader wished all officers and soldiers good health and continued success, encouraging them to achieve even greater victories in the future. — VNA/VNS