Asia Pacific Network members discuss internet development

ĐÀ NẴNG — More than 500 Vietnamese and foreign delegates from member countries of the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) have gathered at the 60th APNIC Member Conference (APNIC 60) this week to discuss internet development orientations, global internet security and the application of emerging internet technologies.

Held from September 4 to 11, the conference is the region’s highest-level forum for Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) policy-making, as well as a platform for connecting the internet community, exchanging experience on policy and technology and fostering internet resource development.

APNIC Director General Jia Rong Low said: “By hosting APNIC 60 in Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam confirms its central role in the Asia Pacific internet community, offering participants a unique opportunity to collaborate with global experts to build a safer, more open and innovative internet for the future.”

The Việt Nam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology has been recognised by APNIC as Việt Nam’s National Internet Registry, responsible for IP address and ASN allocation at the national level since 2003.

VNNIC and APNIC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2014, followed by renewals in 2018 and 2024.

According to VNNIC, Việt Nam has mapped out a plan to design regional policy development, next-generation internet infrastructure, technical cooperation, knowledge sharing and global internet community engagement.

VNNIC has been elected twice as Chair of the National Internet Registries Special Interest Group in previous conferences in the past few years, the centre said.

The conference in Đà Nẵng marks an important opportunity for Việt Nam to boost regional internet policy development while ensuring alignment with national laws, bringing international expertise and resources into the country.

Discussions are focused on the growth of the domestic internet community and enhancing the nation’s standing, fostering partnerships among Vietnamese businesses and Asia-Pacific internet organisations, enterprises and experts.

Founded in 1993, APNIC is one of the five Regional Internet Registries responsible for the allocation and management of IP addresses and ASNs.

The conference also includes dialogues on global internet safety and development, with talks about quantum internet, efficient internet resource utilisation, IPv6 and IPv6-only deployment, AI applications, routing security and monitoring, internet governance and operations and next-generation technologies, such as 5G, cloud computing and Internet of Things.

Alongside APNIC 60, the 32nd Asia Pacific Internet Exchange Association conference will also be held. The event is the region’s highest-level forum on Internet Exchange (IX) development. VNNIC will also engage with international IX partners to expand cooperation within Việt Nam, aligning with the country's digital infrastructure strategies and IPv6-only roadmap.

VNNIC said it would conduct bilateral meetings and MoU signings with international internet organisations like CNNIC (China), MCMC (Malaysia), NIXI (India), the APAC IPv6 Council and JPNIC (Japan). — VNS