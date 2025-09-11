Social media video exposes dentist assaulting patient in HCM City, leading to arrest

HCM CITY — A dentist in HCM City has been arrested after a shocking video showing her assaulting a patient inside her clinic went viral on social media.

Police on Thursday said Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Chinh, 40, owner of a dental clinic in Hạnh Thông Ward, was taken into custody on charges of “causing public disorder” after she was caught on camera attacking a 31-year-old customer who had come to complain about painful complications from braces treatment.

The viral footage, filmed by the victim’s friend, shows Chinh grabbing a metal rod and repeatedly striking and choking the woman while hurling insults.

She also seized the patient’s phone and glasses, worth about VNĐ20 million (US$800), and smashed them on the spot.

Despite efforts by her husband and a security guard to intervene, the dentist continued her violent outburst, police said.

The incident has sparked public outrage online, where thousands of users shared the video and demanded accountability.

Social media attention also pressured authorities to act swiftly, with police confirming they are expanding their investigation into potential additional charges.

The victim said she had paid VNĐ22 million for orthodontic treatment at the clinic in 2021. After her braces were removed last month, she experienced severe pain and was later diagnosed with bone damage by another hospital. When she returned to the clinic to raise her concerns, she was violently attacked.

Following the incident, HCM City’s Health Department inspected the clinic and uncovered multiple violations, including inadequate facilities, providing services beyond its licensed scope, failure to keep proper medical records, and misleading advertising.

Three staff members were found practicing without professional licenses. The clinic has since been suspended.

Police have urged the public to seek legal channels in cases of disputes over services, finances, or contracts, warning that resorting to violence only escalates conflict and leads to criminal liability. — VNS