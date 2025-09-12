Deadly rabies infection strikes 11-year-old girl after pet dog dies

HÀ NỘI — What started as a normal day turned into a nightmare for an 11-year-old girl in the central province of Nghệ An when a beloved pet dog became the source of a deadly rabies infection. The dog passed away suddenly days before the girl fell ill, a chilling reminder that even household pets can carry hidden dangers.

Five days before being admitted to hospital, the girl began feeling fatigued, with headaches and a loss of appetite. Soon after, a sore throat and difficulty swallowing set in, followed by a fever soaring to 39.4°C. Despite hospital visits, doctors initially struggled to diagnose the cause.

Her condition then took a terrifying turn. She became irritable, confused, and began speaking incoherently. Fear of water and wind — classic rabies symptoms — appeared as her consciousness faded. Suspecting rabies, doctors swiftly collected cerebrospinal fluid and saliva for testing, but the results are still pending.

Despite aggressive treatment including sedatives, intubation and life support, her condition showed no improvement.

Not be negligent with pets

Dr Nguyễn Thị Huân from the Intensive Care Centre under the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (based in Hà Nội) reported that upon admission, the girl was on mechanical ventilation via an endotracheal tube, needed three high-dose vasopressors, had weak pupillary light reflexes and increased phlegm secretion in her throat area.

The patient was diagnosed with septic shock and encephalitis-meningitis. Especially because of symptoms such as fear of water and wind combined with her family’s history of keeping a dog that died under unusual circumstances, doctors strongly suspected rabies.

Subsequent tests confirmed that the child was positive for the rabies virus. The patient's family stated that since they did not know whether the child had ever been bitten or directly exposed to the dog beforehand, they had not vaccinated her. After receiving confirmation of rabies infection, the family requested to take her home for care.

Director of the Centre for Disease Prevention and Vaccination at the hospital, Dr Nguyễn Nguyên Huyền, stated that rabies is caused by a virus and is fatal in most cases once clinical symptoms appear.

Currently, there is no specific treatment for the disease but it can be completely prevented if the vaccine is administered immediately after suspected exposure to the rabies virus such as from animal bites or scratches.

The rabies virus is commonly found in the saliva of infected animals like dogs and cats. Humans can contract rabies through bites, scratches or when saliva comes into contact with open wounds or mucous membranes (eyes, nose or mouth).

Once symptoms develop, patients typically show classic signs such as fear of water, fear of wind along with convulsions, altered consciousness and paralysis. Rabies in humans is almost always fatal if post-exposure prophylaxis such as vaccination or rabies immunoglobulin is not administered promptly after a bite or scratch.

Timely injection to save life

According to Dr Huyền’s advice, if bitten or scratched by a dog, cat or any animal, immediately wash the wound thoroughly under running water with soap for 15 minutes. Do not rub the wound, apply leaves or use traditional remedies.

Then go to the nearest medical facility for consultation and receive the rabies vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin (if necessary) as soon as possible. Do not wait to monitor the pet unless you are able to do so reliably or the animal shows no abnormal signs.

Huyền emphasised that many people still hesitate to get vaccinated because they fear side effects or think the vaccine is toxic. Such hesitation can cost lives. Timely vaccine administration can save a life.

Do not let negligence cost your life, she said. — VNS