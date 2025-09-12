Tây Ninh speeds up construction linking HCM City by year-end

TÂY NINH — The southern province of Tây Ninh is accelerating the construction of provincial road 823D, a project worth more than VNĐ4.8 trillion (US$189 million), aiming for its completion by the end of this year.

The 14.27km road connects National Highway N2 with HCM City, passing through Đức Hòa Commune. Work started in late December 2021.

According to the project's management board, the road is now around 75 per cent complete. Contractors are currently focusing on key items including asphalt surfacing, installation of lighting systems, median strips, pavements, roadbed compression and kerb casting.

On site, many workers are deployed to speed up progress, working continuously under the hot sun.

Of the total investment, construction costs are more than VNĐ1.1 trillion, while compensation, support and resettlement account for about VNĐ3.7 trillion.

Once completed, road 823D is expected to ease congestion on provincial road 824 and Nguyễn Văn Bứa Street, which frequently experience traffic jams. It will also facilitate the transportation of goods for enterprises operating along the route, particularly in Nam Thuận Industrial Park in Đức Hòa Đông Commune. Local people will benefit from safer and more convenient travel.

However, some unfinished sections are still rough and have potholes, causing difficulties for commuters. Despite barriers, a number of vehicles have entered the construction site, raising safety concerns.

Provincial authorities have asked contractors to accelerate work and ensure safety. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. — VNS