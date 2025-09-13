A lifetime behind the camera: writing history through photographs

Hương Trần

Devoted to photography for more than 70 years, artist Minh Lộc (born Nguyễn Hữu Lộc) has preserved the nation’s momentous historical moments through his lens.

Known in professional circles as "a person who records history through images", Lộc is both an artist and a soldier who has dedicated his entire life to his ideals and love for the country, accompanying the nation’s history through difficult times to national independence and reunification.

Artist-soldier

Minh Lộc, 88, was born in Cao Lãnh City in the southern province of Đồng Tháp into a family with a strong patriotic tradition.

He joined the revolutionary cause early on. In 1955, he relocated to the north, attended his first photography class, and began his career as a reporter for the Vietnam News Agency, where he worked from 1960 until 1994.

During more than three decades of service, Lộc witnessed many fierce battles fighting the US air war of destruction against North Việt Nam, from the Quảng Ninh mining region — where he ventured down into the mines to capture the lives and struggles of miners — to the bomb-laden battlefields of central and southern Việt Nam.

In December 1972, during the Hà Nội – Điện Biên Phủ in the Air campaign (called Linebacker II by the US), he recorded many historic images: air-defence forces on rooftops, militia units shooting down dozens of B-52s and the resilient residents of the capital enduring the constant US bombardment.

His photo series depicting female militia units, youth volunteers and courageous women amid bombs and gunfire was honoured with the State Prize for Literature and Arts in 2022.

Lộc recalled that at around 4pm on December 24, 1972, he was standing on the roof of the Vietnam News Agency headquarters building when he saw the Hàng Cỏ Train Station, about two kilometres away, was being bombed by American aircraft.

"I took several consecutive shots, then hurriedly rode my bicycle to the station, which is how I got many newsworthy photos. Back then, we weren’t afraid. We joked that the B-52s might not hit their target, if they did you might not die, and if you died, your body might never be retrieved. So we often chose high vantage points like rooftops to take pictures," he said.

Lộc's bravery and dedication to exploring and innovating made his works not only timely journalistic reports, but also artistic pieces that conveyed deep emotions to viewers. Through his efforts, his photos truthfully reflected the fierce war, historical moments that marked people and places, as well as his profound love and dedication to his homeland.

“Each photo is a memory from battlefields across the North and South. Every battlefield left me with unforgettable memories. I particularly remember the Quảng Ninh mining region, which forged my courage and revealed the poetic beauty of Hạ Long Bay – these helped shape my artistic qualities,” he said.

In 1973, Lộc returned to the south, and he was embedded in liberation army units. On the historic day of April 30, 1975, he was present at the victory celebration at Independence Palace among over 55,000 attendees. His photo collection captured the people's joyous spirit for peace and national reunification, becoming a precious historical documentation.

“Photography is not only an art, but also a mission to preserve history for future generations. Despite hardships, I have always been happy and passionate about my work. I promised myself that even until my last breath, I would carry my camera with me,” Lộc said.

Lifetime's dedication

Beyond documenting war history, Lộc also created remarkable works depicting daily life and nature. He had a passion for photographing red-headed Sarus cranes and is recognised as Việt Nam’s record holder for taking the most photos of the endangered birds.

His legacy includes tens of thousands of photographs ranging from war to peace, from historic memories to everyday life.

Throughout his career, he received numerous international awards including first prize from the Soviet Press (1968) and a silver medal from the International Organisation of Journalists.

Colleagues and experts alike hold him in high regard.

“Minh Lộc’s photos don’t just illustrate history, they are history themselves. His lesson to me, to us and to future generations is perseverance and complete dedication to our country,” said fellow photographer Army Colonel Đào Văn Sử.

According to Sử, Lộc has been the most renowned and influential photographer in HCM City for decades.

Chairman of the HCM City Photography Association Đoàn Hoài Trung said: “Despite his old age, he keeps his passion and determination for photographic art. Whenever the association organises creative projects, he always wholeheartedly participates. That spirit is a shining example for future artists regarding love for their craft and art, and the willingness to overcome all difficulties to create works devoted to the public.”

Writer Trầm Hương, deputy chairwoman of the HCM City Writers Association, called him “a storyteller through images”.

“In every work of his lies a whole story, not only about war, but about peace and the resilience of the Vietnamese people. That value endures over time,” she said.

Recently, an exhibition titled "Art Photographer Minh Lộc – One Who Records History with Images", was held in HCM City as a tribute and reminder of photography’s crucial role in preserving the nation’s memory. It demonstrates the special power of photojournalism and art in building and protecting the homeland.

With over 70 years behind the camera and a lifelong dedication to photography, Minh Lộc has left a precious legacy for the country and reminds his people that today’s independence and peace are secured not only through sacrifice, but also through memories and images, enabling future generations to understand and move forward. VNS