Solemn ceremony held to commemorate 56 years since President Hồ Chí Minh’s passing

HÀ NỘI – A solemn incense-offering ceremony was held at the Hồ Chí Minh Temple on the peak of Mount Vua in Ba Vì National Park, Hà Nội, on September 12 to mark the 56th anniversary of the President’s passing and the successful organisation of the celebration of the 80th August Revolution and National Day anniversary.

The ceremony drew the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc; Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng; leaders of ministries, central agencies, Hà Nội, and Phú Thọ Province, along with numerous officials and citizens.

In a deeply respectful atmosphere, delegates recalled that 56 years ago, at 9:47am on September 2, 1969 (the 21st of the seventh lunar month, which falls on September 12 this year), President Hồ Chí Minh passed away, leaving behind an immortal legacy – his testament, which remains a priceless spiritual heritage and contains heartfelt guidance for and profound trust in future generations.

Ba Vì Mountain, where “heaven and earth meet, rivers and mountains converge”, was chosen in the testament as his last resting place. Following his wish, the Hồ Chí Minh Temple was built on Mount Vua of Ba Vì Mountain, serving as a place for generations of Vietnamese to pay tribute to him.

Delegates affirmed their commitment to upholding the ideals of President Hồ Chí Minh, drawing strength from his teachings to overcome difficulties, foster unity, and mobilise resources for national development. Over the past 56 years, following his testament, the entire Party, people, and army have worked in solidarity to build a Việt Nam that is more prosperous and internationally respected.

The temple itself is a symbolic structure. Built in harmony with both traditional and modern styles, it houses a statue of President Hồ Chí Minh, the national flag, inscriptions of his testament, and symbols of independence and unity. The site has become a venue for political, cultural, and spiritual activities.

Each year, on the 21st day of the seventh lunar month, Party and State leaders, local authorities, the Nguyễn Sinh and Hoàng Xuân families of the President's parents, along with people nationwide, gather here to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, reflecting the nation’s lasting gratitude to the beloved leader. _ VNS