Family attacked with three killed and one injured, suspect arrested

ĐĂK LĂK — Police in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk arrested a man on the Saturday morning after he allegedly killed his common-law wife and two of her relatives, and seriously injured her teenage son, in a brutal overnight attack.

Hundreds of officers were mobilised to hunt for the suspect, Nguyễn Nam Đại Thuận (also known as 'Hào Điên' or 'Crazy Hào', 37 years old), who was captured at 8.30am on Mai Thị Lựu Street in Ea Kao Ward, about six kilometres from the crime scene in Thành Nhất Ward, old Buôn Ma Thuột City.

Neighbours reported hearing screams from the family’s one-storey house on Nguyễn Khoa Đăng Street at around 1am. When they rushed over, they found Nguyễn Thị Kim Hoa (33), her mother Trần Thị Dung (55), and younger brother Bùi Hữu Nghĩa (23) dead with multiple injuries amid a chaotic scene spattered with blood.

Hoa’s 13-year-old son from a previous relationship was gravely wounded and rushed to Tây Nguyên Regional General Hospital. Hospital director Nguyễn Đăng Giáp said the boy had stab wounds to both sides of his chest, arms and legs. After emergency surgery, he is now in stable condition.

Initial investigation revealed that Thuận, who had a criminal record, had been living with Hoa as her partner and they have a three-year-old daughter together.

Recently, the couple had frequent arguments, as Thuận felt he was not respected by the partner's family and the mother didn't want Thuận to live with them. Late Friday night, they reportedly quarrelled again.

Thuận is alleged to have attacked the family, sparing only his young daughter, before fleeing by motorbike after changing clothes and disguising himself with a long shirt and mask.

Provincial police launched an overnight manhunt, deploying hundreds of officers and soldiers. The Criminal Police Department is currently taking the suspect’s statement and continuing the investigation. — VNS