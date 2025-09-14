Health insurance premium subsidies for students increase

HCM CITY — The State budget increased the minimum health insurance subsidies from 30 per cent to 50 per cent for students from grades 1 to 12 and university students from the 2025-2026 school year.

The health insurance premium for students will remain unchanged compared to the 2024-2025 school year, according to new regulations in the health insurance law.

Currently, the health insurance premium for students is calculated as 4.5 per cent of the base salary or more than VNĐ1.26 million (US$47) a year.

With the support from the State budget, students have to pay more than VNĐ630,000 ($24) a year.

Regarding the payment method, students can choose to pay health insurance periodically every three, six, or 12 months.

Students participate in health insurance at the educational institutions they are attending.

The HCM City Social Security Office expects that more than 2.82 million students in the city will participate in school health insurance in this new school year.

Students who were previously enrolled in household health insurance are now required to switch to the school-managed student health insurance program to ensure they receive funds for primary healthcare services at school and to improve management of the programme.

According to inter-sectoral guidance recently issued by the city Department of Education and Training and the city Social Security Office, students who have participated in household health insurance must switch to student health insurance to receive funds for primary health care costs.

Students are covered by the health insurance fund for 80 per cent of medical cost when they have examinations and treatment at the medical facilities where they register.

In particular, the benefit level is 100 per cent in cases where the cost for medical examination and treatment is lower than VNĐ351,000 ($13), examinations and treatment are at the commune-level health facilities or if students have participated in health insurance for five consecutive years and the co-payment amount in the year exceeded VNĐ14.04 million ($532).

In addition, students are entitled to 100 per cent of the cost of inpatient examinations and treatment at primary health facilities nationwide.

In case of emergency, they are admitted and enjoy benefits at any medical facility.

Việt Nam Social Security has issued a notice to help parents and students better understand the regulations on participating in health insurance for students in the 2025-2026 school year. —VNS