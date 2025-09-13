British man detained after brandishing gun in Đà Nẵng bar

ĐÀ NẴNG — Police in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Saturday announced they have arrested a British man for illegally possessing a military-grade handgun, following reports that he had brandished the weapon at a local bar.

The Criminal Police Division of the Đà Nẵng Police Department said it had coordinated with Ngũ Hành Sơn Commune's police to investigate and detain Vernazza Joseph Alexander, 37, for storing a metal handgun with a magazine containing 12 bullets.

Authorities were first alerted on September 11 when a local resident, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Tr. (born 1984), reported that a foreign man had taken out an object resembling a gun at the Sham Rock bar on An Thượng 32 Street, Ngũ Hành Sơn Commune, before concealing it and leaving the premises.

Recognising the seriousness of the case, the Criminal Police Division immediately deployed officers to trace the suspect. Investigators later identified a foreign man matching the description hiding at a residence on Lê Cao Lãng Street in Cẩm Lệ District.

On September 12, police conducted an administrative inspection at the address, where they found Alexander residing. A search of the premises uncovered a handgun marked “CF98-9” and “01568909238” along with 12 rounds stored in a magazine inside a wardrobe on the second floor.

During questioning, Alexander admitted he had purchased the firearm in Cambodia in late 2024 for US$700 for self-defence. He told investigators that in the early hours of September 5, he and his daughter had visited Sham Rock bar, where he became involved in a dispute with another foreigner, reportedly an Irish national. Alexander then returned to his residence to retrieve the gun, brought it back to the bar, briefly displayed it, and then left.

Police said Alexander had entered Việt Nam in 2019 and had lived in several provinces and cities, including Lào Cai, HCM City, Gia Lai, Cần Thơ, Lạng Sơn, Nghệ An, Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng. He reportedly moved to Đà Nẵng in April 2025, staying at a rental home arranged by a local resident.

The Criminal Police Division has placed Alexander in temporary custody on charges of illegal possession of military weapons and is consolidating evidence for further legal proceedings. — VNA/VNS