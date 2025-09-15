Russia transfers biopharmaceutical production technology to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Russian pharmaceutical company Medsintez and VNVC Vaccine and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant have signed a comprehensive technology transfer agreement to produce biopharmaceuticals.

The signing ceremony took place on September 12 evening, witnessed by Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko and Vietnamese Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan. This follows the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC)’s comprehensive cooperation agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in May.

Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate on research and development, production, clinical trials of new drugs and vaccines, and distribution of Medsintez’s high-quality pharmaceuticals in Việt Nam and the ASEAN region. The transferred advanced biopharmaceutical products include recombinant albumin, recombinant insulin; single-use and reusable insulin pens; diabetes treatments such as liraglutide and semaglutide; anticoagulant heparin; antiviral Triazavirin; and follicle-stimulating hormone used in infertility treatments.

VNVC and Medsintez will also jointly conduct clinical research on the antiviral drug Triazavirin for treating dengue fever, potentially enhancing Việt Nam's capacity to combat dengue outbreaks.

Ngô Chí Dũng, Chairman and CEO of the VNVC Vaccine and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant, said that by the end of 2027, the VNVC factory is expected to begin producing next-generation vaccines and advanced biopharmaceuticals developed in Russia and other countries.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan highlighted health care as a key cooperation area, reflecting the strong and trusted ties between Russia and Việt Nam in medical training, drug and vaccine supply, modern technology, and healthcare infrastructure development. She expressed her hope that collaboration between research institutes and high-tech medical centres in both countries would open new opportunities, especially in cancer treatment and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

VNVC currently operates nearly 240 vaccination centres nationwide, administering tens of millions of high-quality vaccine doses annually. The recently launched VNVC vaccine factory aims to supply hundreds of millions of vaccine doses and biological products each year once operational.

Earlier in May 2025, VNVC signed agreements with leading biotechnology partners, including Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russia’s Binnopharm Group, to promote research, investment, technology transfer, and commercialisation of biopharmaceuticals and advanced vaccines, including mRNA cancer vaccines.

Medsintez is a leading Russian biopharmaceutical company with over 20 years of experience in research, development, and production of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Renowned for its robust R&D capabilities and internationally certified manufacturing, Medsintez is a trusted partner in global technology transfer programmes. — VNA/VNS