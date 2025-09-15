Rewards of up to $189 offered for information on traffic violations

HÀ NỘI — Individuals and organisations providing information about traffic order and safety violations can receive financial rewards of up to VNĐ5 million (US$189), according to the Traffic Police Department.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) explained that the information must be verified and handled by relevant authorities as specified in decrees on administrative sanctions for violations in road, railway and inland waterway traffic.

To qualify for payment, the MPS proposed that the information must be presented in a dynamic image transmission (video) format, with or without audio, directly recorded by the individual or organisation using handheld electronic devices or devices mounted on vehicles, according to the laws.

The information should be sent to the traffic police through prescribed channels.

Recordings must ensure no infringement on freedoms, honour, dignity, privacy or personal secrets as well as other lawful rights and interests of individuals and organisations as stipulated by laws.

At the same time, the videos must be recorded in public areas where security or traffic safety surveillance cameras have not been installed, or where there is no functional force performing tasks to ensure order and traffic safety.

Information reported must not overlap with violations already detected by authorities, nor with information previously provided by media outlets, social networks or other individuals and organisations.

The MPS stated that the information provided must be original, unaltered, accurate and true. It must clearly identify the type of vehicle and licence plate number of the violating vehicle, as well as the time and location of the violation.

Additionally, the information must meet other requirements specified in Clause 1, Article 17 of the Government’s Decree 135/2021/NĐ-CP, which regulates the management and use of technical and professional equipment and procedures for collecting and using data provided by individuals or organisations to detect violations.

Individuals or organisations providing the information must comply with the provisions of Clauses 2 and 3, Article 16 of Decree 135/2021/NĐ-CP and provide their bank account to facilitate the support payment and receipt, or they may come directly to the traffic police office to receive payment.

According to the MPS proposal, for administrative violations in which the penalty decision is under VNĐ30 million ($1,135) for individuals and under VNĐ60 million ($2,270) for organisations, the payment for providing information is 5 per cent of the penalty amount, up to a maximum of VNĐ2.5 million ($94).

For violations in which the penalty decision is VNĐ30 million or more for individuals and VNĐ60 million or more for organisations, the payment is 10 per cent of the penalty amount, up to a maximum of VNĐ5 million ($189).

The penalty amount used to determine support payments for individuals or organisations is the fine imposed for the specific violation provided.

Relevant authorities will decide and carry out payments within 30 days from the issuance of the administrative penalty decision to any individuals or organisations that provided information. — VNS