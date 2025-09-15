Authorities warn of fake news linked to Credit Information Centre

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security on September 15 issued a warning about fake news circulating online linked with the recent incident at the Credit Information Centre of Vietnam (CIC).

According to the ministry, in recent days some individuals have exploited public attention on the CIC case to spread false claims of “data leaks” at other agencies and organisations.

These rumours, which spread quickly on social media and online forums, targeted sensitive sectors including energy, banking, transport and delivery services.

After verification with relevant agencies, including detailed analysis of data samples and information fields, the National Cybersecurity Association confirmed that these reports were fabricated and had no factual basis.

Despite this, careless sharing and commenting by some internet users amplified the disinformation, creating confusion and complicating fact-checking efforts.

Experts warned that false claims of data breaches not only damage the reputation of institutions and cause public anxiety, but also create opportunities for online scams. Such incidents can erode trust in digital services, disrupt the business environment, and have long-term social consequences.

Vũ Ngọc Sơn, Head of the Technology Department at the National Cybersecurity Association, said fake news forces organisations to spend significant resources on verification.

The association urged internet users not to share unverified content, to rely only on official sources, and to remain alert to attempts to profit from disinformation.

The warning followed a confirmed case last week. On September 11, the Vietnam Cyber Emergency Response Centre (VNCERT) announced a data security incident at the CIC. A day earlier, the centre had received reports of a possible personal data breach at the CIC.

Immediately afterwards, the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security instructed VNCERT to coordinate with cybersecurity service providers, the CIC, and relevant units of the State Bank of Vietnam. Together they launched technical and operational measures to investigate the breach, respond to the incident, and strengthen data protection.

Evidence is being collected for handling in accordance with the law. — VNA/VNS